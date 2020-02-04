Next Race Off

Meetings
15:00 Sedgefield Tue 4 February 2020
Scheduled
- Spray Technologies Aerosols Handicap Chase (Class 4)
- 2m 77y,
- 13 Runners
- Winner£4,289.002nd£1,259.003rd£630.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
- Surface: Turf
Cloth number
1
711-12OR: 110D
2
1011-12OR: 110D
3
Delface38
711-12OR: 110BFD
4
811-5OR: 103C
5
611-5OR: 103
6
Muroor55
711-1OR: 99
7
910-12OR: 96BF
8
810-10OR: 94D
9
710-10OR: 94
10
1010-10OR: 94CD
11
99-12OR: 82CD
12
119-11OR: 81CD
13
109-9OR: 79
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Roxyfet (N/A), Ouro Branco (N/A), Vocaliser (N/A), Valence D'Aumont (N/A), The Gipper (N/A), Ripstick (N/A), Oxwich Bay (N/A), Oregon Gold (N/A), Muroor (N/A), Frankie Ballou (N/A), Delface (N/A), Bering Upsun (N/A), Agentleman (N/A)
