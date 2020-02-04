Next Race Off

Meetings

  • Spray Technologies Aerosols Handicap Chase (Class 4)
  • 2m 77y,
  • 13 Runners
  • Winner£4,289.002nd£1,259.003rd£630.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Ouro Branco38
711-12OR: 110D
T: N J HawkeJ: David Noonan
Last RunWatch last race
2
The Gipper22
1011-12OR: 110D
T: Evan WilliamsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
3
Delface38
711-12OR: 110BFD
T: D PipeJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
4
Oxwich Bay29
811-5OR: 103C
T: Evan WilliamsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
5
Valence D'Aumont10
611-5OR: 103
T: Mrs S J SmithJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
6
Muroor55
711-1OR: 99
T: V ThompsonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
7
Bering Upsun55
910-12OR: 96BF
T: J EwartJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
8
Vocaliser88
810-10OR: 94D
T: R DickinJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
9
Oregon Gold38
710-10OR: 94
T: N KentJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
10
Roxyfet9
1010-10OR: 94CD
T: Micky HammondJ: Emma Smith-Chaston (7)
Last RunWatch last race
11
Ripstick7
99-12OR: 82CD
T: J WaltonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
12
Frankie Ballou7
119-11OR: 81CD
T: Miss J E FosterJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
13
Agentleman11
109-9OR: 79
T: P WinksJ: 
Last RunWatch last race

Betting

Forecast

Roxyfet (N/A), Ouro Branco (N/A), Vocaliser (N/A), Valence D'Aumont (N/A), The Gipper (N/A), Ripstick (N/A), Oxwich Bay (N/A), Oregon Gold (N/A), Muroor (N/A), Frankie Ballou (N/A), Delface (N/A), Bering Upsun (N/A), Agentleman (N/A)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex