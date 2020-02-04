Next Race Off

Meetings

15:15 Market Rasen Tue 4 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Betway EBF 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle (Class 3)
  • 2m 4f 139y,
  • 18 Runners
  • Winner£6,498.002nd£1,908.003rd£954.004th£477.00
  • Surface: Turf
Cloth number
1
Hijack19
511-12OR: 133
T: N J HendersonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
2
Sevarano38
711-12OR: 133BFD
T: O SherwoodJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
3
Arrivederci31
511-8OR: 128
T: Jonjo O'NeillJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
4
Evander13
511-8OR: 120BF
T: Oliver GreenallJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
5
Global Society21
511-8OR:
T: N J HendersonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
6
Hometown Boy40
511-8OR: 127C
T: Stuart EdmundsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
7
Kalooki27
611-8OR: 140D
T: P J HobbsJ: T J O'Brien
Last RunWatch last race
8
Mahler's Promise20
511-8OR: C
T: J W MullinsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
9
No Getaway53
711-8OR: 126
T: D SkeltonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
10
Apple Rock35
611-2OR:
T: B PaulingJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
11
Checkitout66
611-2OR: 125
T: C E LongsdonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
12
Come On Teddy27
611-2OR: 122
T: T R GeorgeJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
13
Mcfabulous46
611-2OR:
T: P F NichollsJ: H Cobden
Last RunWatch last race
14
Silent Assistant27
611-2OR: 119
T: Miss E C LavelleJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
15
Staithes317
511-2OR:
T: N J HendersonJ: 
16
Tip Top Cat35
511-2OR:
T: N A Twiston-DaviesJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
17
Rosie And Millie45
711-1OR: 132
T: M ScudamoreJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
18
Conjuring Trick22
510-9OR:
T: C E LongsdonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Boldmere11-2
T: G McPhersonJ: Kielan Woods

Betting

Forecast

Apple Rock (N/A), No Getaway (N/A), Mahler's Promise (N/A), Kalooki (N/A), Mcfabulous (N/A), Evander (N/A), Tip Top Cat (N/A), Staithes (N/A), Silent Assistant (N/A), Sevarano (N/A), Rosie And Millie (N/A), Hometown Boy (N/A), Hijack (N/A), Global Society (N/A), Conjuring Trick (N/A), Come On Teddy (N/A), Checkitout (N/A), Arrivederci (N/A)

