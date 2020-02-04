Next Race Off

Meetings
14:10 Market Rasen Tue 4 February 2020
Scheduled
- Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap Hurdle (Class 4)
- 2m 7f 16y,
- 18 Runners
- Winner£4,094.002nd£1,202.003rd£601.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
- Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
1
Muthabir27
1012-0OR: 117
2
612-0OR: 117C
3
712-0OR: 117
4
911-12OR: 115CD
5
811-11OR: 114D
6
911-9OR: 112
7
711-9OR: 112
8
511-8OR: 111
9
711-7OR: 110
10
611-7OR: 110
11
811-7OR: 110
12
Todd49
1011-5OR: 108D
13
711-5OR: 108
14
711-4OR: 107C
15
711-2OR: 105
16
711-1OR: 104
17
811-0OR: 103
18
89-4OR: 79D
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Corinto
|11-6
|T: Olly MurphyJ: R Johnson
Betting
Forecast
Versifier (N/A), Pemberley (N/A), Just So Cool (N/A), Merry Milan (N/A), Blue Hussar (N/A), Oliver's Island (N/A), Cronins Hill (N/A), Muthabir (N/A), Viva Vittoria (N/A), Todd (N/A), Supakalanistic (N/A), Ratoute Yutty (N/A), Landofsmiles (N/A), Ice Galley (N/A), Highway Girl (N/A), Hidden Glen (N/A), Fresh New Dawn (N/A), Commit Or Quit (N/A)
