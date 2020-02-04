Next Race Off

Meetings

14:10 Market Rasen Tue 4 February 2020

  • Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap Hurdle (Class 4)
  • 2m 7f 16y,
  • 18 Runners
  • Winner£4,094.002nd£1,202.003rd£601.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Muthabir27
1012-0OR: 117
T: R T PhillipsJ: Daniel Hiskett (3)
Last RunWatch last race
2
Viva Vittoria59
612-0OR: 117C
T: Miss E C LavelleJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
3
Supakalanistic36
712-0OR: 117
T: N A Twiston-DaviesJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
4
Blue Hussar19
911-12OR: 115CD
T: Micky HammondJ: Joe Colliver
Last RunWatch last race
5
Merry Milan31
811-11OR: 114D
T: Nicky MartinJ: Matt Griffiths
Last RunWatch last race
6
Just So Cool19
911-9OR: 112
T: David DennisJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
7
Pemberley35
711-9OR: 112
T: Miss E C LavelleJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
8
Commit Or Quit31
511-8OR: 111
T: C J MannJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
9
Highway Girl19
711-7OR: 110
T: C E LongsdonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
10
Cronins Hill27
611-7OR: 110
T: Jennie CandlishJ: Sean Quinlan
Last RunWatch last race
11
Fresh New Dawn217
811-7OR: 110
T: Olly MurphyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
12
Todd49
1011-5OR: 108D
T: Olly MurphyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
13
Landofsmiles52
711-5OR: 108
T: P BowenJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
14
Ice Galley11
711-4OR: 107C
T: P A KirbyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
15
Hidden Glen27
711-2OR: 105
T: B PaulingJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
16
Ratoute Yutty10
711-1OR: 104
T: D SkeltonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
17
Versifier26
811-0OR: 103
T: William BethellJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
18
Oliver's Island12
89-4OR: 79D
T: Sean ConwayJ: 
Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Corinto11-6
T: Olly MurphyJ: R Johnson

Versifier (N/A), Pemberley (N/A), Just So Cool (N/A), Merry Milan (N/A), Blue Hussar (N/A), Oliver's Island (N/A), Cronins Hill (N/A), Muthabir (N/A), Viva Vittoria (N/A), Todd (N/A), Supakalanistic (N/A), Ratoute Yutty (N/A), Landofsmiles (N/A), Ice Galley (N/A), Highway Girl (N/A), Hidden Glen (N/A), Fresh New Dawn (N/A), Commit Or Quit (N/A)

