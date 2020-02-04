4 February 2020 Racecards
- 16:50Wise Betting At racingtv.com Handicap (Class 6, 6f, 32 runners)
- 17:25100% Profit Boost At 32RedSport.com Novice Stakes (Class 5, 1m, 15 runners)
- 18:0032Red Handicap (Class 3, 1m, 13 runners)
- 18:3032Red.com Handicap (Class 4, 7f, 15 runners)
- 19:0032Red Casino Handicap (Class 4, 1m 2f 219y, 10 runners)
- 19:3032Red On The App Store Fillies' Handicap (Class 5, 1m 2f 219y, 18 runners)
- 20:00Join Racing TV Now Handicap (Class 6, 1m 7f 218y, 25 runners)
- 13:40Betway Novices' Chase (Class 4, 2m 7f 191y, 11 runners)
- 14:10Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap Hurdle (Class 4, 2m 7f 16y, 18 runners)
- 14:45Eric And Lucy Papworth Handicap Chase (Class 4, 2m 7f 191y, 15 runners)
- 15:15Betway EBF 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle (Class 3, 2m 4f 139y, 18 runners)
- 15:50Betway Mares' Handicap Chase (Class 4, 2m 3f 34y, 13 runners)
- 16:20Betway Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle (Class 4, 2m 4f 139y, 22 runners)
- 13:55Sprayclad UK Handicap Hurdle (Class 5, 2m 3f 188y, 35 runners)
- 14:25Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide Novices' Hurdle (Class 4, 2m 5f 34y, 9 runners)
- 15:00Spray Technologies Aerosols Handicap Chase (Class 4, 2m 77y, 13 runners)
- 15:30Weatherbys Stallion Book Maiden Hurdle (Class 5, 2m 178y, 15 runners)
- 16:05Stockton Kia Handicap Hurdle (Class 5, 3m 3f 9y, 20 runners)
- 16:35Spray Technologies Bespoke Spraying Handicap Chase (Class 5, 2m 5f 28y, 19 runners)
