Next Race Off

  • Betway Classified Stakes (Class 6)
  • 1m 4f 51y,
  • 12 Runners
  • Winner£2,782.002nd£828.003rd£414.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Allweather
Cloth number
1
(2)
Ember's Glow14
69-2OR: 49CD
T: D M LoughnaneJ: R Kingscote
Last RunWatch last race
2
(5)
Kaisanp782
79-2OR: 50BF
T: B J LlewellynJ: Daniel Muscutt
Last RunWatch last race
3
(11)
Lyfordb17
59-2OR: 48
T: A C WhillansJ: Barry McHugh
Last RunWatch last race
4
(8)
Mollianap31
59-2OR: 48D
T: N P MulhollandJ: B A Curtis
Last RunWatch last race
5
(1)
N Over Jv10
59-2OR: 45
T: M ApplebyJ: George Rooke (7)
Last RunWatch last race
6
(10)
Prince Consortp12
59-2OR: 45
T: J S WainwrightJ: T Eaves
Last RunWatch last race
7
(4)
Sweeping Rockp59
109-2OR: 45D
T: J L SpearingJ: S W Kelly
Last RunWatch last race
8
(6)
Valentine Mist12
89-2OR: 45
T: James GrassickJ: D C Costello
Last RunWatch last race
9
(9)
Yasir24
129-2OR: 50CD
T: Mrs S LeechJ: David Probert
Last RunWatch last race
10
(12)
Best Haaf14
49-0OR: 48
T: M ApplebyJ: Alistair Rawlinson
Last RunWatch last race
11
(3)
Cliarah,t62
49-0OR: 46
T: J C McConnellJ: L Morris
Last RunWatch last race
12
(7)
I'm Brian214
49-0OR: 45
T: S-J DaviesJ: Elisha Whittington (7)
Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

I'm Brian (SP), Cliara (SP), Best Haaf (SP), Yasir (SP), Kaisan (SP), Ember's Glow (SP), Valentine Mist (SP), Sweeping Rock (SP), Prince Consort (SP), N Over J (SP), Molliana (SP), Lyford (SP)

