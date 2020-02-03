Next Race Off

Meetings

16:30 Carlisle Mon 3 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Newbiggin Handicap Hurdle (Class 4)
  • 2m 1f,
  • 24 Runners
  • Winner£4,549.002nd£1,336.003rd£668.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Skiddaw Valleys264
812-1OR: 121C
T: N G RichardsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
2
Lily's Gem28
711-12OR: 118BFCD
T: S R B CrawfordJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
3
Zig Zag23
711-11OR: 117D
T: P A KirbyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
4
Highway Companion17
611-11OR: 117
T: K DalgleishJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
5
Vengeur De Guye16
1111-11OR: 117D
T: Miss Lucinda V RussellJ: Thomas Willmott (5)
Last RunWatch last race
6
Aristo Du Plessis33
1011-11OR: 117D
T: J EwartJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
7
Flash De Clerval30
511-11OR: 117BF
T: Dr R D P NewlandJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
8
Raashdy30
711-10OR: 116
T: Sam EnglandJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
9
Xpo Universel8(ex 7)
1111-10OR: 109CD
T: Rebecca MenziesJ: K Yeoman (7)
Last RunWatch last race
10
Romeo Brown25
611-9OR: 115CD
T: P A KirbyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
11
Presence Felt50
1211-8OR: 114
T: J E DixonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
12
Curramore17
611-8OR: 114CD
T: Mrs L B NormileJ: Grant Cockburn (3)
Last RunWatch last race
13
Winds Of Fire70
511-7OR: 113
T: Evan WilliamsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
14
Sleepy Haven18
1011-7OR: 113D
T: Jennie CandlishJ: Sean Quinlan
Last RunWatch last race
15
Voodoo Doll70
711-6OR: 112
T: Evan WilliamsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
16
Get Help25
711-6OR: 112
T: W ColtherdJ: Sam Coltherd (3)
Last RunWatch last race
17
Mint Gold102
611-5OR: 111CD
T: Miss Lucinda V RussellJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
18
Notwhatiam16
1011-4OR: 110
T: A BerryJ: T J Phelan
Last RunWatch last race
19
Nefyn Point25
611-1OR: 107BFD
T: D McCain JnrJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
20
Ashjan28
710-13OR: 105D
T: Miss S E ForsterJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
21
The Herds Garden39
1110-12OR: 104
T: D McCain JnrJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
22
Banrion Scairp653
710-12OR: 104
T: D McCain JnrJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
23
Let's Sway12
610-8OR: 100
T: S CorbettJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
24
Craig Star33
1010-7OR: 99
T: D McCain JnrJ: Lorcan Murtagh (3)
Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Craig Star (N/A), Notwhatiam (N/A), Get Help (N/A), Sleepy Haven (N/A), Curramore (N/A), Xpo Universel (N/A), Vengeur De Guye (N/A), Zig Zag (N/A), Winds Of Fire (N/A), Voodoo Doll (N/A), The Herds Garden (N/A), Skiddaw Valleys (N/A), Romeo Brown (N/A), Raashdy (N/A), Presence Felt (N/A), Nefyn Point (N/A), Mint Gold (N/A), Lily's Gem (N/A), Let's Sway (N/A), Highway Companion (N/A), Flash De Clerval (N/A), Banrion Scairp (N/A), Ashjan (N/A), Aristo Du Plessis (N/A)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:49 Penn National
7
(7)
Pennsylvania Steel
J: Julio Hernandez
11/8
3
(3)
Purrs Well
J: Inoel Beato
7/4
8
(8)
Me Darlin Chessie
J: Jacqueline Davis
4/1
4
(4)
Castle Smoke
J: Brittany Scampton
15/2
6
(6)
Senor Ricci
J: Maicol Inirio
14/1
5
(5)
Unsung Hero
J: David Cora
16/1
2
(2)
Where's The Ben's
J: Andrew Wolfsont
33/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby