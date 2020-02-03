Next Race Off

16:30 Carlisle Mon 3 February 2020
- Newbiggin Handicap Hurdle (Class 4)
- 2m 1f,
- 24 Runners
- Winner£4,549.002nd£1,336.003rd£668.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
- Surface: Turf
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Craig Star (N/A), Notwhatiam (N/A), Get Help (N/A), Sleepy Haven (N/A), Curramore (N/A), Xpo Universel (N/A), Vengeur De Guye (N/A), Zig Zag (N/A), Winds Of Fire (N/A), Voodoo Doll (N/A), The Herds Garden (N/A), Skiddaw Valleys (N/A), Romeo Brown (N/A), Raashdy (N/A), Presence Felt (N/A), Nefyn Point (N/A), Mint Gold (N/A), Lily's Gem (N/A), Let's Sway (N/A), Highway Companion (N/A), Flash De Clerval (N/A), Banrion Scairp (N/A), Ashjan (N/A), Aristo Du Plessis (N/A)
