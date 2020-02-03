Next Race Off

Meetings

13:50 Carlisle Mon 3 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • racingtv.com Novices' Hurdle (Class 4)
  • 2m 1f,
  • 17 Runners
  • Winner£4,549.002nd£1,336.003rd£668.004th£334.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Pull Green33
511-10OR: 122BF
T: D McCain JnrJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
2
Archi's Affaire74
611-3OR: C
T: W ColtherdJ: Sam Coltherd (3)
Last RunWatch last race
3
Arnica22
711-3OR:
T: N W AlexanderJ: Lucy Alexander
Last RunWatch last race
4
Eden Du Houx78
611-3OR: 126
T: D PipeJ: 
5
Elite Icon22
611-3OR: C
T: Katie ScottJ: Callum Bewley
Last RunWatch last race
6
Elusive Red59
611-3OR:
T: F P MurtaghJ: Lorcan Murtagh (3)
Last RunWatch last race
7
Holme Abbey30
711-3OR:
T: N G RichardsJ: R D Day
Last RunWatch last race
8
Ibn Al Emarat33
511-3OR:
T: Mrs B ButterworthJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
9
Marvellous Joe335
511-3OR:
T: Micky HammondJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
10
Neville's Cross38
511-3OR:
T: Tom LaceyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
11
Rintulla36
611-3OR: CD
T: B PaulingJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
12
Special Brute239
511-3OR:
T: Jennie CandlishJ: Sean Quinlan
Last RunWatch last race
13
Time For Another18
711-3OR:
T: Jennie CandlishJ: Sean Quinlan
Last RunWatch last race
14
Goobinator38
411-0OR: 125BF
T: D McCain JnrJ: B S Hughes
Last RunWatch last race
15
Dora De Janeiro50
710-10OR:
T: S G WestJ: J Kington
Last RunWatch last race
16
Flood Defence17
610-10OR: C
T: I JardineJ: C O'Farrell
Last RunWatch last race
17
La Chanteuse71
610-10OR:
T: S R B CrawfordJ: 
Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

La Chanteuse (N/A), Flood Defence (N/A), Dora De Janeiro (N/A), Goobinator (N/A), Time For Another (N/A), Special Brute (N/A), Neville's Cross (N/A), Holme Abbey (N/A), Elusive Red (N/A), Elite Icon (N/A), Arnica (N/A), Archi's Affaire (N/A), Rintulla (N/A), Pull Green (N/A), Marvellous Joe (N/A), Ibn Al Emarat (N/A), Eden Du Houx (N/A)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:49 Penn National
7
(7)
Pennsylvania Steel
J: Julio Hernandez
11/8
3
(3)
Purrs Well
J: Inoel Beato
7/4
8
(8)
Me Darlin Chessie
J: Jacqueline Davis
4/1
4
(4)
Castle Smoke
J: Brittany Scampton
15/2
6
(6)
Senor Ricci
J: Maicol Inirio
14/1
5
(5)
Unsung Hero
J: David Cora
16/1
2
(2)
Where's The Ben's
J: Andrew Wolfsont
33/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby