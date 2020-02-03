Next Race Off

13:50 Carlisle Mon 3 February 2020
- racingtv.com Novices' Hurdle (Class 4)
- 2m 1f,
- 17 Runners
- Winner£4,549.002nd£1,336.003rd£668.004th£334.00
- Surface: Turf
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
La Chanteuse (N/A), Flood Defence (N/A), Dora De Janeiro (N/A), Goobinator (N/A), Time For Another (N/A), Special Brute (N/A), Neville's Cross (N/A), Holme Abbey (N/A), Elusive Red (N/A), Elite Icon (N/A), Arnica (N/A), Archi's Affaire (N/A), Rintulla (N/A), Pull Green (N/A), Marvellous Joe (N/A), Ibn Al Emarat (N/A), Eden Du Houx (N/A)
