Meetings
14:50 Vincennes Sun 2 February 2020
1
50-0OR:
40/1
2
70-0OR:
9/2
3
80-0OR:
18/1
4
90-0OR:
17/2
5
70-0OR:
7/1
6
70-0OR:
6/5
7
60-0OR: D
28/1
8
60-0OR:
3/1
Non-Runners
9
Enino Du Pommereux7
60-0OR: -
T: S RogerJ: M Abrivard
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Looking Superb (6/5), Enino Du Pommereux (2/1), Earl Simon (3/1), Dorgos De Guez (9/2), Mindyourvalue W.f. (7/1), Valokaja Hindo (17/2), Tessy D'ete (18/1), Eridan (28/1), Freyja Du Pont (40/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
17:10 Vincennes
12
(0)
Dede De Montauran
J: A Abrivard
8
(0)
Dayan Winner
J: M Abrivard
10
(0)
Dream Cash
J: J Y Ricart
1
(0)
Dynamite Marceaux
J: A Barrier
11
(0)
Crossfire
J: F Lagadeuc
2
(0)
Crack D'Ariane
J: A Angot
5
(0)
Cathy Du Vivier
J: M Mottier
13
(0)
Braquo
J: A Dabouis
4
(0)
Diamant De Larre
J: Guillaume Martin
9
(0)
Carat Gede
J: D Bonne
6
(0)
Dahlia Du Bon Air
J: A Lamy
3
(0)
Break De Bertrange
J: Mlle Ch Callico
7
(0)
Cutty Sark
J: M Grumetz
