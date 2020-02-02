Next Race Off

Meetings
16:45 Taunton Sun 2 February 2020
Scheduled
- Gold Cup Lunch Standard NH Flat Race (Conditionals/Amateurs) (Class 5)
- 2m 104y,
- 9 Runners
- Winner£2,599.002nd£763.003rd£382.004th£191.00
- Surface: Turf
1
611-3OR:
150/1
2
Flash De Touzaineh1,t1266
511-3OR: WS
9/4
3
511-3OR: BF
5/1
4
Fleuryt95
510-10OR:
10/1
5
510-10OR:
8/1
6
410-7OR:
9/2
7
410-7OR:
10/1
8
410-7OR:
10/1
9
410-7OR:
6/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Flash De Touzaine (9/4), Canastero (9/2), Freddie Darling (5/1), Thatsentertainment (6/1), Windswept Girl (8/1), Le Crunch (10/1), Full Spes (10/1), Fleury (10/1), Alkademon (150/1)
