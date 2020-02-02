Next Race Off

Meetings

16:45 Taunton Sun 2 February 2020

Scheduled
  • Gold Cup Lunch Standard NH Flat Race (Conditionals/Amateurs) (Class 5)
  • 2m 104y,
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner£2,599.002nd£763.003rd£382.004th£191.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Alkademon12
611-3OR:
150/1
T: Miss L BlackfordJ: Sean Houlihan (3)
Last RunWatch last race
2
Flash De Touzaineh1,t1266
511-3OR: WS
9/4
T: P F NichollsJ: Lorcan Williams (3)
Last RunWatch last race
3
Freddie Darling54
511-3OR: BF
5/1
T: H FryJ: Mr M Legg (5)
Last RunWatch last race
4
Fleuryt95
510-10OR:
10/1
T: Mrs D A HamerJ: Ben Jones (3)
Last RunWatch last race
5
Windswept Girl
510-10OR:
8/1
T: A J HoneyballJ: Rex Dingle (3)
6
Canastero
410-7OR:
9/2
T: P J HobbsJ: Mr Jack Martin (7)
7
Full Spes50
410-7OR:
10/1
T: W GreatrexJ: Mr Caoilin Quinn (7)
Last RunWatch last race
8
Le Crunch
410-7OR:
10/1
T: Mrs J WilliamsJ: Chester Williams (5)
9
Thatsentertainment
410-7OR:
6/1
T: C L TizzardJ: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Flash De Touzaine (9/4), Canastero (9/2), Freddie Darling (5/1), Thatsentertainment (6/1), Windswept Girl (8/1), Le Crunch (10/1), Full Spes (10/1), Fleury (10/1), Alkademon (150/1)

