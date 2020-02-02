Meetings
15:10 Taunton Sun 2 February 2020
Scheduled
- Ladies Day 2nd April Mares' Novices' Hurdle (NHMOPS Bonus Race) (Class 3)
- 2m 104y,
- 9 Runners
- Winner£7,083.002nd£2,080.003rd£1,040.004th£520.00
- Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
1
Sweet Adaret43
711-10OR: 126D
3/1
2
611-5OR: BF
13/2
3
511-5OR: 127D
13/8
4
611-5OR: 110D
6/1
5
511-0OR:
25/1
6
Frau Georgiat26
611-0OR:
25/1
7
511-0OR:
66/1
8
Zero To Heroh13
511-0OR:
33/1
9
410-4OR: BFD
5/1
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Duhallow Gesture
|7
|11-0
|8/11
|T: A J HoneyballJ: Aidan Coleman
Betting
Forecast
Vienna Court (13/8), Sweet Adare (3/1), Sainte Doctor (5/1), White Chocolate (6/1), Get The Appeal (13/2), Frau Georgia (25/1), Balladame (25/1), Zero To Hero (33/1), Pillar Of Steel (66/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
00:49 Penn National
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed