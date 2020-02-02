Meetings

15:10 Taunton Sun 2 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Ladies Day 2nd April Mares' Novices' Hurdle (NHMOPS Bonus Race) (Class 3)
  • 2m 104y,
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner£7,083.002nd£2,080.003rd£1,040.004th£520.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Sweet Adaret43
711-10OR: 126D
3/1
T: V R A DartnallJ: Edward Austin (7)
Last RunWatch last race
2
Get The Appeal90
611-5OR: BF
13/2
T: P F NichollsJ: Bryony Frost
Last RunWatch last race
3
Vienna Court36
511-5OR: 127D
13/8
T: N A Twiston-DaviesJ: Sam Twiston-Davies
Last RunWatch last race
4
White Chocolate13
611-5OR: 110D
6/1
T: J W MullinsJ: Daniel Sansom (3)
Last RunWatch last race
5
Balladame38
511-0OR:
25/1
T: T R GeorgeJ: C Brace (3)
Last RunWatch last race
6
Frau Georgiat26
611-0OR:
25/1
T: N P MulhollandJ: T Scudamore
Last RunWatch last race
7
Pillar Of Steel66
511-0OR:
66/1
T: J L SpearingJ: J E Moore
Last RunWatch last race
8
Zero To Heroh13
511-0OR:
33/1
T: Mrs S LeechJ: C Gethings
Last RunWatch last race
9
Sainte Doctor35
410-4OR: BFD
5/1
T: N P MulhollandJ: Aidan Coleman
Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Duhallow Gesture711-08/11
T: A J HoneyballJ: Aidan Coleman

Betting

Forecast

Vienna Court (13/8), Sweet Adare (3/1), Sainte Doctor (5/1), White Chocolate (6/1), Get The Appeal (13/2), Frau Georgia (25/1), Balladame (25/1), Zero To Hero (33/1), Pillar Of Steel (66/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:49 Penn National
7
(7)
Pennsylvania Steel
J: Julio Hernandez
11/8
3
(3)
Purrs Well
J: Inoel Beato
7/4
8
(8)
Me Darlin Chessie
J: Jacqueline Davis
4/1
4
(4)
Castle Smoke
J: Brittany Scampton
15/2
6
(6)
Senor Ricci
J: Maicol Inirio
14/1
5
(5)
Unsung Hero
J: David Cora
16/1
2
(2)
Where's The Ben's
J: Andrew Wolfsont
33/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby