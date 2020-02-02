Meetings
14:05 Taunton Sun 2 February 2020
Scheduled
- Come Racing For Free 9th March Handicap Hurdle (Class 4)
- 2m 104y,
- 7 Runners
- Winner£4,809.002nd£1,412.003rd£706.004th£450.005th£450.006th£450.007th£450.008th£450.00
- Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
1
Ashutor57
611-12OR: 120
2/1
2
War Lord32
511-12OR: 120D
10/3
4
Ferrobin18
611-9OR: 117D
10/1
5
Atomix834
911-6OR: 114D
20/1
6
Hereiat29
411-0OR: 118D
11/2
7
410-7OR: 111
11/4
Non-Runners
3
Karakoram15
511-10OR: 118
T: Grace HarrisJ: Non Runner
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Ashutor (2/1), Motashakel (11/4), War Lord (10/3), Karakoram (4/1), Hereia (11/2), Ferrobin (10/1), Atomix (20/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
00:49 Penn National
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed