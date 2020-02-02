Meetings

14:05 Taunton Sun 2 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Come Racing For Free 9th March Handicap Hurdle (Class 4)
  • 2m 104y,
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner£4,809.002nd£1,412.003rd£706.004th£450.005th£450.006th£450.007th£450.008th£450.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Ashutor57
611-12OR: 120
2/1
T: P F NichollsJ: Katie O'Farrell (5)
Last RunWatch last race
2
War Lord32
511-12OR: 120D
10/3
T: C L TizzardJ: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
Last RunWatch last race
4
Ferrobin18
611-9OR: 117D
10/1
T: D SkeltonJ: Harry Skelton
Last RunWatch last race
5
Atomix834
911-6OR: 114D
20/1
T: Noel WilliamsJ: L P Aspell
Last RunWatch last race
6
Hereiat29
411-0OR: 118D
11/2
T: N P MulhollandJ: T Scudamore
Last RunWatch last race
7
Motashakel22
410-7OR: 111
11/4
T: Evan WilliamsJ: Isabel Williams (7)
Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

3
Karakoram15
511-10OR: 118
T: Grace HarrisJ: Non Runner

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Ashutor (2/1), Motashakel (11/4), War Lord (10/3), Karakoram (4/1), Hereia (11/2), Ferrobin (10/1), Atomix (20/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:49 Penn National
7
(7)
Pennsylvania Steel
J: Julio Hernandez
11/8
3
(3)
Purrs Well
J: Inoel Beato
7/4
8
(8)
Me Darlin Chessie
J: Jacqueline Davis
4/1
4
(4)
Castle Smoke
J: Brittany Scampton
15/2
6
(6)
Senor Ricci
J: Maicol Inirio
14/1
5
(5)
Unsung Hero
J: David Cora
16/1
2
(2)
Where's The Ben's
J: Andrew Wolfsont
33/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby