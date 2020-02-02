Next Race Off

Meetings

13:35 Taunton Sun 2 February 2020

  • Jurassic Meeting 18th February Novices' Hurdle (Class 4)
  • 2m 3f 1y,
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner£4,809.002nd£1,412.003rd£706.004th£353.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Northofthewallt22
611-10OR: 125
9/4
T: D SkeltonJ: Harry Skelton
Last RunWatch last race
2
Bretney46
511-4OR:
25/1
T: H D DalyJ: T Scudamore
Last RunWatch last race
3
Brewers Project65
611-4OR:
2/1
T: P F NichollsJ: Sam Twiston-Davies
Last RunWatch last race
4
Deliverance497
511-4OR:
66/1
T: Alexandra DunnJ: Charlie Deutsch
Last RunWatch last race
5
Fanfaron Dino12
511-4OR:
8/1
T: A J HoneyballJ: R P McLernon
Last RunWatch last race
6
Olly Golly91
711-4OR:
6/1
T: P J HobbsJ: M G Nolan
7
Royal Crown107
511-4OR:
4/1
T: C L TizzardJ: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
Last RunWatch last race
8
Just Hennyt18
610-11OR:
100/1
T: N P MulhollandJ: R T Dunne
Last RunWatch last race
9
Kapitaliste15
410-7OR:
33/1
T: Alexandra DunnJ: Adam Wedge
Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Bold Plan511-46/4
T: Evan WilliamsJ: S Bowen

Betting

Forecast

Brewers Project (2/1), Northofthewall (9/4), Royal Crown (4/1), Olly Golly (6/1), Fanfaron Dino (8/1), Bretney (25/1), Kapitaliste (33/1), Deliverance (66/1), Just Henny (100/1)

