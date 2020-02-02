Meetings
13:35 Taunton Sun 2 February 2020
Scheduled
- Jurassic Meeting 18th February Novices' Hurdle (Class 4)
- 2m 3f 1y,
- 9 Runners
- Winner£4,809.002nd£1,412.003rd£706.004th£353.00
- Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
1
611-10OR: 125
9/4
2
Bretney46
511-4OR:
25/1
3
611-4OR:
2/1
4
Deliverance497
511-4OR:
66/1
5
511-4OR:
8/1
6
711-4OR:
6/1
7
Royal Crown107
511-4OR:
4/1
8
Just Hennyt18
610-11OR:
100/1
9
410-7OR:
33/1
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Bold Plan
|5
|11-4
|6/4
|T: Evan WilliamsJ: S Bowen
Betting
Forecast
Brewers Project (2/1), Northofthewall (9/4), Royal Crown (4/1), Olly Golly (6/1), Fanfaron Dino (8/1), Bretney (25/1), Kapitaliste (33/1), Deliverance (66/1), Just Henny (100/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
00:49 Penn National
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed