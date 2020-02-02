Next Race Off

Meetings

18:45 Tampa Bay Downs Sun 2 February 2020

  • Race 3 - Maiden Claiming
  • 1m, Good
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner$8,316.002nd$2,640.003rd$1,319.004th$924.00
  • Surface: Turf
2
(2)
Dohko14
38-8OR: 71
T: Mario LoritoJ: Huber Villa Gomez
3
(3)
Agripino14
38-8OR: 74
T: Jose ChavezJ: Angel Suarez
4
(4)
Pretty Chitu7
38-8OR: 53
T: Antonio MachadoJ: Raul Mena
5
(5)
Lord Byron37
38-8OR: 81BF
T: Arnaud DelacourJ: Daniel Centeno
6
(6)
Scar51
38-8OR: 75
T: Juan AlvaradoJ: Antonio Gallardo
7
(7)
Coolistherule18
38-8OR: 44
T: Michael LauratoJ: Angel Stanley
8
(8)
Drama An Victory11
38-8OR: 47
T: Robert RaymondJ: Harry Hernandez
9
(9)
O'haire53
38-8OR: 72
T: Stacy HendryJ: Tomas Mejia
10
(10)
Ohio Eagle18
38-8OR: 49
T: Jennifer ShannonJ: Jordano Tunon
11
(11)
Stars In The Park28
38-8OR: 45
T: Christophe SealeJ: Tomas Mejia

Non-Runners

1
(1)
Uno Dos Tres
38-8OR: -
T: Francisco Machado, JrJ: Marcelo Almeida
12
(12)
Mr. Hand Full14
38-8OR: 59
T: Ian HemingwayJ: Wilmer Garcia

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Mr. Hand Full (SP), Stars In The Park (SP), Ohio Eagle (SP), O'haire (SP), Drama An Victory (SP), Coolistherule (SP), Scar (SP), Uno Dos Tres (SP), Lord Byron (SP), Pretty Chitu (SP), Agripino (SP), Dohko (SP)

