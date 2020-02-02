Meetings
19:59 Santa Anita Sun 2 February 2020
Scheduled
- Race 2 - Maiden Claiming
- 1m 110y,
- 6 Runners
- Winner$14,490.002nd$4,600.003rd$2,300.004th$1,611.00
- Surface: Dirt
Cloth number
2
(2)
38-10OR: 81
3
(3)
38-10OR: 61
4
(4)
38-10OR: 63
5
(5)
38-10OR: 59
6
(6)
38-10OR: 60
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Forecast
K P Cats Wild (SP), Salsa Verde (SP), Vannavanna Bo Bana (SP), Subtle Ride (SP), Honeywhiskeynwine (SP), Akuba (SP)
Next Race Off
17:10 Vincennes
12
(0)
Dede De Montauran
J: A Abrivard
8
(0)
Dayan Winner
J: M Abrivard
10
(0)
Dream Cash
J: J Y Ricart
1
(0)
Dynamite Marceaux
J: A Barrier
11
(0)
Crossfire
J: F Lagadeuc
2
(0)
Crack D'Ariane
J: A Angot
5
(0)
Cathy Du Vivier
J: M Mottier
13
(0)
Braquo
J: A Dabouis
4
(0)
Diamant De Larre
J: Guillaume Martin
9
(0)
Carat Gede
J: D Bonne
6
(0)
Dahlia Du Bon Air
J: A Lamy
3
(0)
Break De Bertrange
J: Mlle Ch Callico
7
(0)
Cutty Sark
J: M Grumetz
