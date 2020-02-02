Next Race Off

16:20 Musselburgh Sun 2 February 2020
- bet365 Standard Open NH Flat Race (Class 4)
- 1m 7f 124y,
- 7 Runners
- Winner£3,249.002nd£954.003rd£477.004th£238.00
- Surface: Turf
Unraced Oscar gelding (cost €55,000 as a 3yo); trainer Tom George has operated a 19% strike-rate (21-113) in bumpers over the past five seasons.
Unraced Arcadio gelding; trainer Richard Fahey has operated a 23% strike-rate (3-13) in bumpers over the past five seasons, saddling the impressive debut winner Lubeat Foras at Sedgefield last month.
Former pointer; twice raced under rules since joining Phil and Julie Martin for £44,000 (May 2019); an improved third to Richard Fahey's Lubeat Foras at Sedgefield (2m1f, soft) 23 days ago; others open to more natural progression.
Yeats gelding (cost €48,000 as a 3yo); tried vainly to get to grips with Chris Gordon's Cadmar on debut at Chepstow (2m, soft) in early December - eventually beaten by 4L; Paul Nicholls is 38-161 (24%) in bumpers over the past five seasons.
Presenting gelding (cost €65,000 as a 3yo); brother to the bumper winner Monastery and also a half-brother to Good Boy Bobby; beaten in excess of 9L (third) by Wilde About Oscar on debut at Warwick (2m, soft) on New Year's Eve.
Nearest at the finish (second) on sole point-to-point start for Mary E Doyle; sold for £50,000 at the Cheltenham November Sale; this daughter of Mahler makes her rules debut at a realistic level; trainer 3-7 (43%) in GB bumpers since January 2016.
New Approach gelding from a Danehill mare (Bustling); looks to have plenty on his plate on racecourse debut; Hawick based trainer Alistair Whillans is just 2-49 (4%) with his bumper runners over the past five seasons.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Mortlach (5/2), Wireless Operator (3/1), Hand In My Pocket (9/2), Dartum Tempus (11/2), Above Suspicion (6/1), Kearney Hill (10/1), Billy Bathgate (25/1)
Verdict
- Wireless Operator
- Mortlach
- Hand In My Pocket
