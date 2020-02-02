Next Race Off

Verdict

Wireless Operator Mortlach Hand In My Pocket

As always the market should offer the best guide for dissecting the bumper which concludes Scottish Trials Weekend at Musselburgh.(Paul Nicholls) and(Ben Pauling) both made pleasing starts to their racing careers when sporting high-profile silks at Chepstow and Warwick respectively. Meanwhile, it makes sense to afford a degree of respect to the Richard Fahey-trained newcomer(with the victory of Lubeat Foras firmly in mind) and the Irish-trained mare(cost £50,000 out of the point-to-point scene).