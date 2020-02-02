Next Race Off

Meetings

16:20 Musselburgh Sun 2 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • bet365 Standard Open NH Flat Race (Class 4)
  • 1m 7f 124y,
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner£3,249.002nd£954.003rd£477.004th£238.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Above Suspicion
511-3OR:
6/1
T: T R GeorgeJ: J J Burke

Unraced Oscar gelding (cost €55,000 as a 3yo); trainer Tom George has operated a 19% strike-rate (21-113) in bumpers over the past five seasons.

2
Dartum Tempus
511-3OR:
11/2
T: R A FaheyJ: B S Hughes

Unraced Arcadio gelding; trainer Richard Fahey has operated a 23% strike-rate (3-13) in bumpers over the past five seasons, saddling the impressive debut winner Lubeat Foras at Sedgefield last month.

3
Kearney Hill23
511-3OR:
10/1
T: B EllisonJ: Henry Brooke

Former pointer; twice raced under rules since joining Phil and Julie Martin for £44,000 (May 2019); an improved third to Richard Fahey's Lubeat Foras at Sedgefield (2m1f, soft) 23 days ago; others open to more natural progression.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Mortlach57
511-3OR: BF
5/2
T: P F NichollsJ: H Cobden

Yeats gelding (cost €48,000 as a 3yo); tried vainly to get to grips with Chris Gordon's Cadmar on debut at Chepstow (2m, soft) in early December - eventually beaten by 4L; Paul Nicholls is 38-161 (24%) in bumpers over the past five seasons.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Wireless Operator33
511-3OR:
3/1
T: B PaulingJ: Adrian Heskin

Presenting gelding (cost €65,000 as a 3yo); brother to the bumper winner Monastery and also a half-brother to Good Boy Bobby; beaten in excess of 9L (third) by Wilde About Oscar on debut at Warwick (2m, soft) on New Year's Eve.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Hand In My Pocket84
510-10OR:
9/2
T: J C McConnellJ: D A Jacob

Nearest at the finish (second) on sole point-to-point start for Mary E Doyle; sold for £50,000 at the Cheltenham November Sale; this daughter of Mahler makes her rules debut at a realistic level; trainer 3-7 (43%) in GB bumpers since January 2016.

7
Billy Bathgate
410-7OR:
25/1
T: A C WhillansJ: Craig Nichol

New Approach gelding from a Danehill mare (Bustling); looks to have plenty on his plate on racecourse debut; Hawick based trainer Alistair Whillans is just 2-49 (4%) with his bumper runners over the past five seasons.

Betting

Forecast

Mortlach (5/2), Wireless Operator (3/1), Hand In My Pocket (9/2), Dartum Tempus (11/2), Above Suspicion (6/1), Kearney Hill (10/1), Billy Bathgate (25/1)

Verdict

As always the market should offer the best guide for dissecting the bumper which concludes Scottish Trials Weekend at Musselburgh. Mortlach (Paul Nicholls) and WIRELESS OPERATOR (Ben Pauling) both made pleasing starts to their racing careers when sporting high-profile silks at Chepstow and Warwick respectively. Meanwhile, it makes sense to afford a degree of respect to the Richard Fahey-trained newcomer Dartum Tempus (with the victory of Lubeat Foras firmly in mind) and the Irish-trained mare Hand In My Pocket (cost £50,000 out of the point-to-point scene).
  1. Wireless Operator
  2. Mortlach
  3. Hand In My Pocket
