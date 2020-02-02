Next Race Off

Meetings

15:50 Musselburgh Sun 2 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • bet365 Handicap Chase (Class 4)
  • 3m 2f 139y,
  • 5 Runners
  • Winner£6,628.002nd£1,946.003rd£973.004th£487.005th£450.006th£450.007th£450.008th£450.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Gangster15
1012-0OR: 121
5/1
T: W GreatrexJ: Adrian Heskin

One-time useful novice hurdler for Willie Mullins (also placed in Grade 3 company over fences for Henry De Bromhead); sadly has failed to shine in three starts over hurdles for Warren Greatrex; the handicapper is giving him every assistance.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Hastrubal23
1011-10OR: 117
11/8
T: A M ThomsonJ: Ryan Mania

Bounced back from his Newcastle mishap (unseated rider) when an easy 22L winner at Sedgefield (3m2½f, soft); sits 9lb higher for the bang in-form Sandy Thomson and Ryan Mania combination.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Diggin Deep60
1011-8OR: 115C
15/2
T: Stephen Michael HanlonJ: W T Kennedy

Capable hurdler (has a ready course win on his CV); less effective over fences (0-4) and his official rating more than reflects that fact; was beaten 13¼L (fifth) by Cobolobo at Haydock (3m1½f, soft) in early December.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Nortonthorpelegend97
1011-0OR: 107D
2/1
T: Rebecca MenziesJ: Henry Brooke

Despite idling from the final fence recorded an eighth career win over fences when beating Ask Cory by ¾L at Ayr (3m, soft) in October; off since (97 days) and competes from a 6lb higher mark.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Achill Road Boyb38
1111-0OR: 107
12/1
T: W ColtherdJ: Sam Coltherd (3)

Had May's 3m5f Norfolk National (Fakenham) at his mercy when frustratingly falling at the final fence; drops back to that same official mark (107) after struggling in the Borders and Lincolnshire Nationals more latterly.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Hastrubal (11/8), Nortonthorpelegend (2/1), Gangster (5/1), Diggin Deep (15/2), Achill Road Boy (12/1)

Verdict

Sandy Thomson and Ryan Mania have been firing in winners right, left and centre in recent weeks so on that basis alone it's difficult to be against the emphatic Sedgefield scorer HASTRUBAL. Despite a subsequent 9lb weights rise he remains low mileage over fences (three starts) and is thought likely to have more improvement in the locker than the thoroughly likeable but exposed Nortonthorpelegend.
  1. Hastrubal
  2. Nortonthorpelegend
  3. Diggin Deep
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:49 Penn National
7
(7)
Pennsylvania Steel
J: Julio Hernandez
11/8
3
(3)
Purrs Well
J: Inoel Beato
7/4
8
(8)
Me Darlin Chessie
J: Jacqueline Davis
4/1
4
(4)
Castle Smoke
J: Brittany Scampton
15/2
6
(6)
Senor Ricci
J: Maicol Inirio
14/1
5
(5)
Unsung Hero
J: David Cora
16/1
2
(2)
Where's The Ben's
J: Andrew Wolfsont
33/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby