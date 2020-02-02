Next Race Off

15:50 Musselburgh Sun 2 February 2020
- bet365 Handicap Chase (Class 4)
- 3m 2f 139y,
- 5 Runners
- Winner£6,628.002nd£1,946.003rd£973.004th£487.005th£450.006th£450.007th£450.008th£450.00
- Surface: Turf
One-time useful novice hurdler for Willie Mullins (also placed in Grade 3 company over fences for Henry De Bromhead); sadly has failed to shine in three starts over hurdles for Warren Greatrex; the handicapper is giving him every assistance.
Bounced back from his Newcastle mishap (unseated rider) when an easy 22L winner at Sedgefield (3m2½f, soft); sits 9lb higher for the bang in-form Sandy Thomson and Ryan Mania combination.
Capable hurdler (has a ready course win on his CV); less effective over fences (0-4) and his official rating more than reflects that fact; was beaten 13¼L (fifth) by Cobolobo at Haydock (3m1½f, soft) in early December.
Despite idling from the final fence recorded an eighth career win over fences when beating Ask Cory by ¾L at Ayr (3m, soft) in October; off since (97 days) and competes from a 6lb higher mark.
Had May's 3m5f Norfolk National (Fakenham) at his mercy when frustratingly falling at the final fence; drops back to that same official mark (107) after struggling in the Borders and Lincolnshire Nationals more latterly.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Hastrubal (11/8), Nortonthorpelegend (2/1), Gangster (5/1), Diggin Deep (15/2), Achill Road Boy (12/1)
Verdict
- Hastrubal
- Nortonthorpelegend
- Diggin Deep
