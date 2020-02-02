Next Race Off

Meetings
15:20 Musselburgh Sun 2 February 2020
Scheduled
- Pertemps Network Group Handicap Hurdle (Class 2)
- 3m 2f 26y,
- 7 Runners
- Winner£12,512.002nd£3,696.003rd£1,848.004th£924.005th£462.006th£232.00
- Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
1
911-12OR: 147
11/4
2
Rocket Ladt18
711-9OR: 144
4/1
3
Fred The Footp,t32
811-4OR: 139C
10/3
4
Traditional Dancerp,t50
810-9OR: 130
14/1
5
710-7OR: 128
9/2
6
Mighty Thundert,v32
710-6OR: 127BFC
10/1
7
510-0OR: 119C
8/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Keeper Hill (11/4), Fred The Foot (10/3), Rocket Lad (4/1), Highland Hunter (9/2), Order Of Thistle (8/1), Mighty Thunder (10/1), Traditional Dancer (14/1)
