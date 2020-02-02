Next Race Off

Meetings
14:15 Musselburgh Sun 2 February 2020
Scheduled
- bet365 Scottish Supreme Novices' Hurdle (Class 2)
- 1m 7f 124y,
- 7 Runners
- Winner£12,996.002nd£3,816.003rd£1,908.004th£954.005th£450.006th£450.007th£450.008th£450.00
- Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
1
Constructt121
511-6OR: 132
11/2
2
Fred38
511-6OR: 138D
15/8
3
Wild Max52
511-6OR: 133D
11/4
4
Jabbaar21
711-3OR: 127
10/1
5
Malystic24
611-3OR: 132CD
8/1
6
Sebastopolt182
611-3OR: 136BFD
5/1
7
610-12OR:
66/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Fred (15/8), Wild Max (11/4), Sebastopol (5/1), Construct (11/2), Malystic (8/1), Jabbaar (10/1), County Fair (66/1)
