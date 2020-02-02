Next Race Off

Meetings

13:45 Musselburgh Sun 2 February 2020

Scheduled
  • bet365 Scottish Triumph Hurdle (Listed Juvenile Hurdle) (Class 1)
  • 1m 7f 124y,
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner£19,932.002nd£7,480.003rd£3,745.004th£1,866.005th£938.006th£469.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
El Picador32
411-3OR: 123BFCD
10/1
T: K DalgleishJ: Sean Quinlan

Improving juvenile who has competed over C&D on all three starts (212); was no match for a front-running stablemate of Anna Bunina (Never Do Nothing) here on New Year's Day; trainer Keith Dalgleish also saddles Three Castles.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Goa Lilh22
411-0OR: 133D
5/2
T: N A Twiston-DaviesJ: D A Jacob

French bumper winner who made an inauspicious start over hurdles for Nigel Twiston-Davies before showing his true ability with a solid front-running shift at Kempton (2m, good to soft) three weeks ago; should be suited by this track.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Group Stage50
411-0OR: 127D
4/1
T: A KingJ: Adrian Heskin

Made a winning start over hurdles at Ludlow (2m, soft) in November - produced late to reel in the Philip Hobbs-trained Gavrocheka; has since bettered that performance in defeat (fourth) at Cheltenham; makes the shortlist.

Last RunWatch last race
4
The Dancing Poet32
411-0OR: D
10/1
T: B EllisonJ: Henry Brooke

Left Ed Vaughan for 30,000gns at the Newmarket Autumn Sale; off the mark at the first attempt over hurdles at Catterick (1m7½f, good to soft) on New Year's Day when beating Briardale by 3¼L; this is a tougher assignment.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Three Castles13
411-0OR:
14/1
T: K DalgleishJ: B S Hughes

In front when taking a heavy fall at the last on C&D hurdles debut in November; travelled smoothly but didn't find much off the bridle when finishing 3½L third to Beat Box at Newcastle (2m, soft) a fortnight ago; stablemate of El Picador.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Thyme Whiteh37
411-0OR:
9/4
T: P F NichollsJ: H Cobden

French Flat winner (1m1½f, Bordeaux Le Bouscat); thrashed by the unbeaten Goshen on Sandown hurdles debut; better when again filling the second-place berth (Goa Lil fourth) at Kempton since; tends to race enthusiastically.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Anna Buninat1106
410-7OR:
10/1
T: J C McConnellJ: J J Burke

86-rated on the Flat (4-12); has left Jedd O'Keeffe for 52,000gns since winning at Catterick (1m4f, soft) in October; tongue-tied on hurdles/stable debut for the Irish-trainer John McConnell; the market can offer a guide to her chances.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Sister Midnight112
410-7OR:
33/1
T: J S GoldieJ: Callum Bewley

Dark Angel filly who fetched €18,000 at Goffs in November; consistent on the Flat in France for Pascal Bary, scoring at prohibitive odds at Le Pin au Haras (1m3f, good); is facing a very stern test on hurdles/stable/GB debut; look elsewhere.

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Thyme White (9/4), Goa Lil (5/2), Group Stage (4/1), Anna Bunina (10/1), The Dancing Poet (10/1), El Picador (10/1), Three Castles (14/1), Sister Midnight (33/1)

Verdict

GOA LIL finished a couple of places behind the Paul Nicholls-trained Thyme White at Kempton over the festive period, but the suspicion is that this Samum gelding has merely taken time to acclimatise to his new surroundings (and the task in hand over hurdles). Under a more positive ride at Kempton three weeks ago he took a marked step forward when fending off the combined challenge of Lord Lamington and Fraser Island. This sharp track should play to the strengths of his run-style and he's fancied to continue on a positive trajectory. Of the remainder, Group Stage is most respected.
  1. Goa Lil
  2. Group Stage
  3. Thyme White
