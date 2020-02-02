Next Race Off

13:45 Musselburgh Sun 2 February 2020
- bet365 Scottish Triumph Hurdle (Listed Juvenile Hurdle) (Class 1)
- 1m 7f 124y,
- 8 Runners
- Winner£19,932.002nd£7,480.003rd£3,745.004th£1,866.005th£938.006th£469.00
- Surface: Turf
Improving juvenile who has competed over C&D on all three starts (212); was no match for a front-running stablemate of Anna Bunina (Never Do Nothing) here on New Year's Day; trainer Keith Dalgleish also saddles Three Castles.
French bumper winner who made an inauspicious start over hurdles for Nigel Twiston-Davies before showing his true ability with a solid front-running shift at Kempton (2m, good to soft) three weeks ago; should be suited by this track.
Made a winning start over hurdles at Ludlow (2m, soft) in November - produced late to reel in the Philip Hobbs-trained Gavrocheka; has since bettered that performance in defeat (fourth) at Cheltenham; makes the shortlist.
Left Ed Vaughan for 30,000gns at the Newmarket Autumn Sale; off the mark at the first attempt over hurdles at Catterick (1m7½f, good to soft) on New Year's Day when beating Briardale by 3¼L; this is a tougher assignment.
In front when taking a heavy fall at the last on C&D hurdles debut in November; travelled smoothly but didn't find much off the bridle when finishing 3½L third to Beat Box at Newcastle (2m, soft) a fortnight ago; stablemate of El Picador.
French Flat winner (1m1½f, Bordeaux Le Bouscat); thrashed by the unbeaten Goshen on Sandown hurdles debut; better when again filling the second-place berth (Goa Lil fourth) at Kempton since; tends to race enthusiastically.
86-rated on the Flat (4-12); has left Jedd O'Keeffe for 52,000gns since winning at Catterick (1m4f, soft) in October; tongue-tied on hurdles/stable debut for the Irish-trainer John McConnell; the market can offer a guide to her chances.
Dark Angel filly who fetched €18,000 at Goffs in November; consistent on the Flat in France for Pascal Bary, scoring at prohibitive odds at Le Pin au Haras (1m3f, good); is facing a very stern test on hurdles/stable/GB debut; look elsewhere.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Thyme White (9/4), Goa Lil (5/2), Group Stage (4/1), Anna Bunina (10/1), The Dancing Poet (10/1), El Picador (10/1), Three Castles (14/1), Sister Midnight (33/1)
Verdict
- Goa Lil
- Group Stage
- Thyme White
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.