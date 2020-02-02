Next Race Off

Verdict

Senor Lombardy Chanceanotherfive Buckled

Bothandmerit serious consideration as C&D winners, with the latter making a mockery of his mark (up 11lb since) here 16 days ago, whileand(also declared on Saturday) have previous here at Musselburgh over the shorter 2m4½f trip. However, a real chance is taken on the frustrating top-weight. His chasing career hasn't gone according to plan (fell at both Kelso and Hexham) but with the handicapper showing some grace he appears to be reasonably weighted once (if) everything clicks into place.