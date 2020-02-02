Next Race Off

Meetings

13:15 Musselburgh Sun 2 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • bet365 Novices' Handicap Chase (Class 4)
  • 2m 7f 170y,
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner£5,328.002nd£1,565.003rd£782.004th£450.005th£450.006th£450.007th£450.008th£450.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Senor Lombardy35
712-0OR: 122D
20/1
T: K DalgleishJ: Craig Nichol

Well regarded but hasn't really got to grips with chasing just yet; has mixed hurdling with fencing this season; only sixth of eight at Kelso (2m6½f, soft) latest; feasibly weighted once (if) everything clicks into place; better ground a plus?

Last RunWatch last race
2
Espoir De Loireb123
611-12OR: 120CD
8/1
T: B PaulingJ: Luca Morgan (7)

Made all (jumped left) when making a winning chasing debut here (2m4½f, good to soft) in December - beat Benny's Secret by 2L; flopped from his revised mark at Sedgefield next time; blinkers are newly applied.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Stop The Worldp1,t82
711-11OR: 119WS
13/2
T: T R GeorgeJ: Adrian Heskin

Maiden (0-11) with some creditable efforts over hurdles on his CV; has undergone wind surgery (cheekpieces also applied) since finishing in excess of 10L third to Loud As Lions on second chase start at Hereford (3m1½f, soft) in November.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Benny's Secreth,t32
1011-6OR: 114C
8/1
T: N W AlexanderJ: Grant Cockburn (3)

Rated 11lb higher than when successful over 2m4½f here (good to soft) in early November; not so fluent next time when beaten 2L by Espoir De Loire; also declared to race here on Saturday (1.31pm).

Last RunWatch last race
5
Chanceanotherfiveb30
811-6OR: 114BFCD
5/1
T: W ColtherdJ: Sam Coltherd (3)

Ex-Keith Dalgleish; prominent racer who has returned to form this winter for Stuart Coltherd with a pair of C&D wins (hurdles & fences); rated 12lb higher than when beating Simply Mani by 11L on his penultimate start; one to consider.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Im Too Generoust69
1011-4OR: 112C
11/4
T: Rebecca MenziesJ: Nathan Moscrop (3)

Nursed back to health this Generous gelding is a fine testament to the training skills of the Sedgefield handler Rebecca Menzies; has risen 23lb over hurdles (for three wins) since March 2019; lacks much in the way of experience over fences.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Dr Hoovest27
711-0OR: 108
16/1
T: Miss Lucinda V RussellJ: S Mulqueen (3)

Maiden (0-8); has shown ability over hurdles, namely a keeping on second to Grey Mist here (2m4f novices', good); last of four to Manetti on recent chasing debut at Ayr (2m½f, heavy); stablemate of Exit To Where; steps up in trip.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Exit To Wherep,t32
610-13OR: 107
10/1
T: Miss Lucinda V RussellJ: D R Fox

Maiden (0-14); placed on four of his seven starts over fences, including when a weakening third (beaten 17¼L) to Shanroe In Milan over C&D (good to soft) on New Year's Day; stablemate of Dr Hooves.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Buckled16
1010-11OR: 105CD
4/1
T: A M ThomsonJ: Ryan Mania

Best on a sound surface and appears to have a distinct taste for the East Lothian sea air; took advantage of a favourable mark over fences when thrashing High Noon by 20L over C&D 16 days ago; still competitive despite an 11lb rise?

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Im Too Generous (11/4), Buckled (4/1), Chanceanotherfive (5/1), Stop The World (13/2), Benny's Secret (8/1), Espoir De Loire (8/1), Exit To Where (10/1), Dr Hooves (16/1), Senor Lombardy (20/1)

Verdict

Both Chanceanotherfive and Buckled merit serious consideration as C&D winners, with the latter making a mockery of his mark (up 11lb since) here 16 days ago, while Espoir De Loire and Benny's Secret (also declared on Saturday) have previous here at Musselburgh over the shorter 2m4½f trip. However, a real chance is taken on the frustrating top-weight SENOR LOMBARDY. His chasing career hasn't gone according to plan (fell at both Kelso and Hexham) but with the handicapper showing some grace he appears to be reasonably weighted once (if) everything clicks into place.
  1. Senor Lombardy
  2. Chanceanotherfive
  3. Buckled
