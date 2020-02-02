Next Race Off

13:15 Musselburgh Sun 2 February 2020
- bet365 Novices' Handicap Chase (Class 4)
- 2m 7f 170y,
- 9 Runners
- Winner£5,328.002nd£1,565.003rd£782.004th£450.005th£450.006th£450.007th£450.008th£450.00
- Surface: Turf
Well regarded but hasn't really got to grips with chasing just yet; has mixed hurdling with fencing this season; only sixth of eight at Kelso (2m6½f, soft) latest; feasibly weighted once (if) everything clicks into place; better ground a plus?
Made all (jumped left) when making a winning chasing debut here (2m4½f, good to soft) in December - beat Benny's Secret by 2L; flopped from his revised mark at Sedgefield next time; blinkers are newly applied.
Maiden (0-11) with some creditable efforts over hurdles on his CV; has undergone wind surgery (cheekpieces also applied) since finishing in excess of 10L third to Loud As Lions on second chase start at Hereford (3m1½f, soft) in November.
Rated 11lb higher than when successful over 2m4½f here (good to soft) in early November; not so fluent next time when beaten 2L by Espoir De Loire; also declared to race here on Saturday (1.31pm).
Ex-Keith Dalgleish; prominent racer who has returned to form this winter for Stuart Coltherd with a pair of C&D wins (hurdles & fences); rated 12lb higher than when beating Simply Mani by 11L on his penultimate start; one to consider.
Nursed back to health this Generous gelding is a fine testament to the training skills of the Sedgefield handler Rebecca Menzies; has risen 23lb over hurdles (for three wins) since March 2019; lacks much in the way of experience over fences.
Maiden (0-8); has shown ability over hurdles, namely a keeping on second to Grey Mist here (2m4f novices', good); last of four to Manetti on recent chasing debut at Ayr (2m½f, heavy); stablemate of Exit To Where; steps up in trip.
Maiden (0-14); placed on four of his seven starts over fences, including when a weakening third (beaten 17¼L) to Shanroe In Milan over C&D (good to soft) on New Year's Day; stablemate of Dr Hooves.
Best on a sound surface and appears to have a distinct taste for the East Lothian sea air; took advantage of a favourable mark over fences when thrashing High Noon by 20L over C&D 16 days ago; still competitive despite an 11lb rise?
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Im Too Generous (11/4), Buckled (4/1), Chanceanotherfive (5/1), Stop The World (13/2), Benny's Secret (8/1), Espoir De Loire (8/1), Exit To Where (10/1), Dr Hooves (16/1), Senor Lombardy (20/1)
Verdict
- Senor Lombardy
- Chanceanotherfive
- Buckled
