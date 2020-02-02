Next Race Off

Meetings

15:00 Leopardstown Sun 2 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Flogas Novice Chase (Grade 1) (Class 1)
  • 2m 5f,
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner€90,000.002nd€30,000.003rd€15,000.004th€7,500.005th€4,501.006th€3,000.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Battleoverdoyent35
711-10OR: 155C
T: G ElliottJ: D N Russell

Three from three over the larger obstacles including victories in Grade 2 and Grade 1 company at this venue over Christmas. Yard in the last 10 years have failed to hit the frame in this contest from seven starters.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Castlebawn Westh32
711-10OR: 147CD
T: W P MullinsJ: M P Fogarty

Off the mark at the second attempt in a beginners contest at Fairyhouse over 2m5f last month. Leading yard have a 19% strike rate in the last 10 years in this contest winning the race on four occasions from 21 starters since 2010.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Dommage Pour Toi36
711-10OR: 136
T: H De BromheadJ: Rachael Blackmore

Useful hurdler the gelding posted a career best effort over fences when second of 18 beaten 4¼L on a Navan 2m4f contest in early December. Laboured effort over hurdles at this track over Christmas and faces a stiff task here.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Easy Game36
611-10OR: CD
T: W P MullinsJ: R M Power

Could be anything following a win over C&D on chasing debut over Christmas beating nine rivals 1¼L. Yard have a 38% win and place strike in this contest in the last 10 years from 21 starters.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Faugheen38
1211-10OR: 156CD
T: W P MullinsJ: P Townend

Done nothing wrong this year and beat an under performing Samcro 10L in a Grade 1 contest at Limerick on St Stephens day. Difficult to tell how long the veteran can hold his form at this level. Yard last won this race in 2016 with Outlander.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Myth Buster36
711-10OR:
T: H De BromheadJ: K M Donoghue

Ran well over C&D to finish third of 10 beaten 4¾L on his third chase start at the Christmas festival. Easy to oppose but an interesting contender looking to the handicaps at the Cheltenham festival.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Tornado Flyer28
711-10OR: 148BF
T: W P MullinsJ: D E Mullins

Winner of two of his three starts over the larger obstacles but the Flemensfirth gelding has not jumped fluently on all starts including when pulling up at Naas last month. Leading yard have won in this contest in three of the last seven years.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
La Bague Au Roi811-310/11
T: W GreatrexJ: R Johnson

Betting

Forecast

Faugheen (6/4), Battleoverdoyen (15/8), Easy Game (5/1), Tornado Flyer (10/1), Castlebawn West (12/1), Dommage Pour Toi (25/1), Myth Buster (66/1)

Verdict

Unbeaten in three starts over the larger obstacles, BATTLEOVERDOYEN can continue his progression here at the expense of popular veteran Faugheen. The Gordon Elliott-trained seven-year-old won the Grade 2 Florida Pearl novice chase at Punchestown before a victory over 3m in the Grade 1 Neville hotels novice chase at this venue over Christmas. Faugheen has shown brilliance in both of his chase starts so far including a facile win in a Grade 1 novice contest at Limerick over Christmas. Another of the Willie Mullins four declared in the race, Easy Game should not be underestimated and can collect a minor honour here.
  1. Battleoverdoyen
  2. Faugheen
  3. Easy Game
