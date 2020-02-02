Next Race Off

15:00 Leopardstown Sun 2 February 2020
- Flogas Novice Chase (Grade 1) (Class 1)
- 2m 5f,
- 7 Runners
- Winner€90,000.002nd€30,000.003rd€15,000.004th€7,500.005th€4,501.006th€3,000.00
- Surface: Turf
Three from three over the larger obstacles including victories in Grade 2 and Grade 1 company at this venue over Christmas. Yard in the last 10 years have failed to hit the frame in this contest from seven starters.
Off the mark at the second attempt in a beginners contest at Fairyhouse over 2m5f last month. Leading yard have a 19% strike rate in the last 10 years in this contest winning the race on four occasions from 21 starters since 2010.
Useful hurdler the gelding posted a career best effort over fences when second of 18 beaten 4¼L on a Navan 2m4f contest in early December. Laboured effort over hurdles at this track over Christmas and faces a stiff task here.
Could be anything following a win over C&D on chasing debut over Christmas beating nine rivals 1¼L. Yard have a 38% win and place strike in this contest in the last 10 years from 21 starters.
Done nothing wrong this year and beat an under performing Samcro 10L in a Grade 1 contest at Limerick on St Stephens day. Difficult to tell how long the veteran can hold his form at this level. Yard last won this race in 2016 with Outlander.
Ran well over C&D to finish third of 10 beaten 4¾L on his third chase start at the Christmas festival. Easy to oppose but an interesting contender looking to the handicaps at the Cheltenham festival.
Winner of two of his three starts over the larger obstacles but the Flemensfirth gelding has not jumped fluently on all starts including when pulling up at Naas last month. Leading yard have won in this contest in three of the last seven years.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|La Bague Au Roi
|8
|11-3
|10/11
|T: W GreatrexJ: R Johnson
Betting
Forecast
Faugheen (6/4), Battleoverdoyen (15/8), Easy Game (5/1), Tornado Flyer (10/1), Castlebawn West (12/1), Dommage Pour Toi (25/1), Myth Buster (66/1)
Verdict
- Battleoverdoyen
- Faugheen
- Easy Game
Next Race Off
