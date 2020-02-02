Next Race Off

Meetings

13:25 Leopardstown Sun 2 February 2020

  • Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 1) (Class 1)
  • 2m,
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner€90,000.002nd€30,000.003rd€15,000.004th€7,500.005th€4,501.006th€3,000.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
A Wave Of The Sea38
411-0OR: 132D
T: J P O'BrienJ: B J Geraghty

Not disgraced in defeat in a Grade 3 juvenile hurdle at Fairyhouse behind stablemate Cerberus before a 35L reversal in a Grade 2 contest on St Stephens day over C&D. Yard landed the spoils in this contest with Sir Erec 12 months ago.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Aspire Tower38
411-0OR: 145CD
T: H De BromheadJ: Rachael Blackmore

86-rated Flat performer whose lone win came over 1m1f at Newmarket on soft ground. Rubber-stamped the promise of a win at Punchestown when landing an eight-runner Grade 2 contest over C&D by 18L on St Stephens day.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Cerberust37
411-0OR: 131D
T: J P O'BrienJ: M P Walsh

Winner of a Grade 3 juvenile contest in December before running with credit to finish second of eight beaten 9L in a Grade 1 juvenile event at Chepstow over Christmas behind Allmankind. Yard saddled the first two home in this contest 12 months ago.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Clemenciat38
411-0OR: 128D
T: B W DukeJ: S W Flanagan

Improved in a tongue tie when winning a 16-runner juvenile maiden at Cork in December by 15 lengths from highly regarded Pasley. No match for the impressive Aspire Tower in a Grade 2 contest over C&D on St Stephens day.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Hammersmith22
411-0OR:
T: J NashJ: K J Brouder

Appeared to be thrown in at the deep end when asked to contest a Grade 3 juvenile hurdle at Fairyhouse in early December finishing 49L adrift of the winner Cerberus. Second of six at the same venue last month in a 10K six runner hurdle.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Never Do Nothing32
411-0OR: D
T: J C McConnellJ: D J McInerney

91-rated handicapper on the Flat for trainer Andrew Balding. Landed the spoils in an eight runner juvenile hurdle over a similar trip at Musselburgh on debut over timber on the first of last month. Needs a few to under perform.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Oak Park18
411-0OR: BF
T: G ElliottJ: D N Russell

On terms when falling two out at Punchestown last month following a promising debut in December. Leading yard produced the winner of this contest in 2017 and saddled the runner up a year later while Surin finished third 12 months ago.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Takarengop122
411-0OR: 121C
T: T MullinsJ: D Meyler

Running with plenty of credit in a couple of maiden hurdle starts since December before disappointing behind Wolf Prince and Hammersmith at Fairyhouse last month. First time cheekpieces unlikely to bring about the required amount of progression.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Three Comets18
411-0OR:
T: L ComerJ: R A Doyle

Hit the frame in Listed company on the Flat when in the care of trainer Roger Varian. Nothing of note in two maiden hurdle efforts so far and the Sea The Moon gelding looks well out of his depth here.

Last RunWatch last race
10
Wolf Prince22
411-0OR: 133D
T: G P CromwellJ: J M Moore

Winner of a Fairyhouse maiden by 14L in December before finishing 18L adrift of Aspire Tower when second of the eight runners in a Grade 2 juvenile hurdle over C&D on St Stephens day. Winner last time out but up against it in this company.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Sir Erec411-013/8
T: J P O'BrienJ: M P Walsh

Betting

Forecast

Aspire Tower (4/7), Cerberus (9/2), Wolf Prince (15/2), A Wave Of The Sea (10/1), Never Do Nothing (10/1), Oak Park (16/1), Clemencia (20/1), Hammersmith (33/1), Takarengo (50/1), Three Comets (66/1)

Verdict

ASPIRE TOWER rubber-stamped the promise of a win at Punchestown when landing an eight-runner Grade 2 contest over C&D by 18L on St Stephens day. The Born To Sea gelding is rated 12lb ahead of his nearest rival in this contest and can land the spoils at the expense Wolf Prince who finished 18L down on the selection at Fairyhouse over Christmas. Cerberus for owner J P McManus has done little wrong this season, running with credit to finish second at Chepstow in a Grade 1 contest in December and can compete for valuable prize money with stablemate, A Walk Of The Sea.
  1. Aspire Tower
  2. Wolf Prince
  3. Cerberus
