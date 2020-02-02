Next Race Off

13:25 Leopardstown Sun 2 February 2020
- Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 1) (Class 1)
- 2m,
- 10 Runners
- Winner€90,000.002nd€30,000.003rd€15,000.004th€7,500.005th€4,501.006th€3,000.00
- Surface: Turf
Not disgraced in defeat in a Grade 3 juvenile hurdle at Fairyhouse behind stablemate Cerberus before a 35L reversal in a Grade 2 contest on St Stephens day over C&D. Yard landed the spoils in this contest with Sir Erec 12 months ago.
86-rated Flat performer whose lone win came over 1m1f at Newmarket on soft ground. Rubber-stamped the promise of a win at Punchestown when landing an eight-runner Grade 2 contest over C&D by 18L on St Stephens day.
Winner of a Grade 3 juvenile contest in December before running with credit to finish second of eight beaten 9L in a Grade 1 juvenile event at Chepstow over Christmas behind Allmankind. Yard saddled the first two home in this contest 12 months ago.
Improved in a tongue tie when winning a 16-runner juvenile maiden at Cork in December by 15 lengths from highly regarded Pasley. No match for the impressive Aspire Tower in a Grade 2 contest over C&D on St Stephens day.
Appeared to be thrown in at the deep end when asked to contest a Grade 3 juvenile hurdle at Fairyhouse in early December finishing 49L adrift of the winner Cerberus. Second of six at the same venue last month in a 10K six runner hurdle.
91-rated handicapper on the Flat for trainer Andrew Balding. Landed the spoils in an eight runner juvenile hurdle over a similar trip at Musselburgh on debut over timber on the first of last month. Needs a few to under perform.
On terms when falling two out at Punchestown last month following a promising debut in December. Leading yard produced the winner of this contest in 2017 and saddled the runner up a year later while Surin finished third 12 months ago.
Running with plenty of credit in a couple of maiden hurdle starts since December before disappointing behind Wolf Prince and Hammersmith at Fairyhouse last month. First time cheekpieces unlikely to bring about the required amount of progression.
Hit the frame in Listed company on the Flat when in the care of trainer Roger Varian. Nothing of note in two maiden hurdle efforts so far and the Sea The Moon gelding looks well out of his depth here.
Winner of a Fairyhouse maiden by 14L in December before finishing 18L adrift of Aspire Tower when second of the eight runners in a Grade 2 juvenile hurdle over C&D on St Stephens day. Winner last time out but up against it in this company.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Sir Erec
|4
|11-0
|13/8
|T: J P O'BrienJ: M P Walsh
Betting
Forecast
Aspire Tower (4/7), Cerberus (9/2), Wolf Prince (15/2), A Wave Of The Sea (10/1), Never Do Nothing (10/1), Oak Park (16/1), Clemencia (20/1), Hammersmith (33/1), Takarengo (50/1), Three Comets (66/1)
Verdict
- Aspire Tower
- Wolf Prince
- Cerberus
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.