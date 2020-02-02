Next Race Off

Verdict

Aspire Tower Wolf Prince Cerberus

rubber-stamped the promise of a win at Punchestown when landing an eight-runner Grade 2 contest over C&D by 18L on St Stephens day. The Born To Sea gelding is rated 12lb ahead of his nearest rival in this contest and can land the spoils at the expensewho finished 18L down on the selection at Fairyhouse over Christmas.for owner J P McManus has done little wrong this season, running with credit to finish second at Chepstow in a Grade 1 contest in December and can compete for valuable prize money with stablemate,