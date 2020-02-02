Next Race Off

Meetings

20:04 Gulfstream Sun 2 February 2020

  • Race 6 - Maiden Special Weight
  • 6f,
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$31,500.002nd$10,000.003rd$4,999.004th$3,501.00
  • Surface: Dirt
2
(2)
Teenage Kicks42
38-8OR: 77
T: Rodolphe BrissetJ: J R Leparoux
3
(3)
Skinny Dip
38-8OR:
T: Ben ColebrookJ: Joe Bravo
5
(5)
Eve Of War
38-8OR:
T: Todd PletcherJ: John Velazquez
6
(6)
Congratsrosy21
38-8OR: 72
T: Alfredo LichoaJ: Santiago Gonzalez
7
(7)
Champagne Lady42
38-8OR: 72BF
T: Mark HennigJ: Luis Saez
8
(8)
Gibberish
38-8OR:
T: Kiaran McLaughlinJ: Tyler Gaffalione
9
(9)
Genealogist
38-8OR:
T: Kenneth McPeekJ: Jose Ortiz

Non-Runners

1
(1)
Cassey's Girl
38-8OR: -
T: Brian LynchJ: Javier Castellano
4
(4)
Nikki And Papa
38-8OR: -
T: R Hess JrJ: Fanny Olsson

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Eve Of War (5/2), Gibberish (10/3), Champagne Lady (4/1), Skinny Dip (4/1), Teenage Kicks (9/2), Genealogist (15/2), Congratsrosy (28/1), Nikki And Papa (SP), Cassey's Girl (SP)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

