Next Race Off

Meetings
19:34 Gulfstream Sun 2 February 2020
Scheduled
- Race 5 - Maiden Special Weight
- 1m,
- 12 Runners
- Winner$31,500.002nd$10,000.003rd$4,999.004th$3,501.00
- Surface: Turf
1
(1)
Sea Of Blue161
38-8OR: 67
2
(2)
More Good Timesb135
38-8OR: 93
4
(4)
38-8OR:
6
(6)
38-8OR:
7
(7)
38-8OR: 65
9
(9)
38-8OR: 86BF
10
(10)
38-8OR:
11
(11)
38-8OR: 86
12
(12)
38-8OR: 69
Non-Runners
13
(13)
Lipstikliesnlovers32
38-8OR: 81
T: Eddie KenneallyJ: John Velazquez
14
(14)
La Babia32
38-8OR: 82
T: Michael MatzJ: Luis Saez
15
(15)
Uniquely Mine30
38-8OR: 60
T: Michael TrombettaJ: Edgar Prado
16
(16)
Clarkson
38-8OR: -
T: Mark CasseJ: J R Leparoux
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Pinch Of Grace (11/4), Messina (7/2), Sunceri (9/2), Lili's Song (6/1), Trapezium (13/2), More Good Times (7/1), Slip Sliding Away (12/1), Sea Of Blue (12/1), Envoutante (16/1), Share Your Spirit (22/1), Pink Chanel (40/1), Bajan Girl (40/1), La Babia (SP), Uniquely Mine (SP), Clarkson (SP), Lipstikliesnlovers (SP)
Most Followed