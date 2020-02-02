Next Race Off

Meetings

  • Race 5 - Maiden Special Weight
  • 1m,
  • 12 Runners
  • Winner$31,500.002nd$10,000.003rd$4,999.004th$3,501.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
(1)
Sea Of Blue161
38-8OR: 67
T: Kiaran McLaughlinJ: Luis Saez
2
(2)
More Good Timesb135
38-8OR: 93
T: Jorge AbreuJ: Jairo Rendon
3
(3)
Sunceri
38-8OR:
T: Wesley WardJ: Paco Lopez
4
(4)
Pinch Of Grace
38-8OR:
T: Chad BrownJ: Javier Castellano
5
(5)
Trapeziumb135
38-8OR: 84
T: William MottJ: Edgard Zayas
6
(6)
Envoutante
38-8OR:
T: Kenneth McPeekJ: J R Leparoux
7
(7)
Bajan Girl42
38-8OR: 65
T: Rohan CrichtonJ: Miguel Vasquez
8
(8)
Messina
38-8OR:
T: Todd PletcherJ: Irad Ortiz Jr
9
(9)
Lili's Song56
38-8OR: 86BF
T: Mark CasseJ: Tyler Gaffalione
10
(10)
Share Your Spirit
38-8OR:
T: Stanley HoughJ: Joe Bravo
11
(11)
Slip Sliding Away175
38-8OR: 86
T: James TonerJ: Jose Ortiz
12
(12)
Pink Chanel36
38-8OR: 69
T: Jorge NavarroJ: Nik Juarez

Non-Runners

13
(13)
Lipstikliesnlovers32
38-8OR: 81
T: Eddie KenneallyJ: John Velazquez
14
(14)
La Babia32
38-8OR: 82
T: Michael MatzJ: Luis Saez
15
(15)
Uniquely Mine30
38-8OR: 60
T: Michael TrombettaJ: Edgar Prado
16
(16)
Clarkson
38-8OR: -
T: Mark CasseJ: J R Leparoux

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Pinch Of Grace (11/4), Messina (7/2), Sunceri (9/2), Lili's Song (6/1), Trapezium (13/2), More Good Times (7/1), Slip Sliding Away (12/1), Sea Of Blue (12/1), Envoutante (16/1), Share Your Spirit (22/1), Pink Chanel (40/1), Bajan Girl (40/1), La Babia (SP), Uniquely Mine (SP), Clarkson (SP), Lipstikliesnlovers (SP)

