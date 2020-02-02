Next Race Off

Meetings

18:34 Gulfstream Sun 2 February 2020

  • Race 3 - Maiden Special Weight
  • 1m,
  • 12 Runners
  • Winner$31,500.002nd$10,000.003rd$4,999.004th$3,501.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
(1)
Proven Strategies93
38-8OR: 100
T: Mark CasseJ: Tyler Gaffalione
2
(2)
Fancy Liquor
38-8OR:
T: Michael MakerJ: Jose Ortiz
3
(3)
Light Cruiser
38-8OR:
T: Lisa LewisJ: Luca Panici
4
(4)
Port Hunter
38-8OR:
T: Brendan WalshJ: Luis Saez
5
(5)
Unprecedented113
38-8OR: 70
T: John KimmelJ: Chris Landeros
6
(6)
Counterstrike
38-8OR:
T: Brendan WalshJ: J R Leparoux
7
(7)
Intentional Walk53
38-8OR: 80
T: John ServisJ: Jairo Rendon
8
(8)
Militarist22
38-8OR: 96
T: Carlo VaccarezzaJ: Joe Bravo
9
(9)
Fork Union
38-8OR:
T: Stanley HoughJ: Paco Lopez
10
(10)
Absam
38-8OR:
T: Chad BrownJ: Javier Castellano
11
(11)
Divestiture
38-8OR:
T: Chad BrownJ: Irad Ortiz Jr
12
(12)
Aycapote17
38-8OR: 80
T: Amador SanchezJ: Silvia Zapico

Non-Runners

13
(13)
Beachwalker53
38-8OR: 76
T: Kiaran McLaughlinJ: Irad Ortiz Jr
14
(14)
Oxide35
38-8OR: 91
T: Eddie KenneallyJ: Jose Ortiz
15
(15)
Walk Up Music32
38-8OR: 93
T: Arnaud DelacourJ: Paco Lopez
16
(16)
Caribbean Gold
38-8OR: -
T: Jr Benjamin Perkins,J: Luis Saez

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Proven Strategies (4/7), Divestiture (9/2), Absam (11/2), Militarist (9/1), Intentional Walk (11/1), Fancy Liquor (18/1), Counterstrike (22/1), Fork Union (33/1), Port Hunter (33/1), Aycapote (40/1), Unprecedented (40/1), Light Cruiser (50/1), Oxide (SP), Caribbean Gold (SP), Walk Up Music (SP), Beachwalker (SP)

