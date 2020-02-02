Meetings
18:34 Gulfstream Sun 2 February 2020
Scheduled
- Race 3 - Maiden Special Weight
- 1m,
- 12 Runners
- Winner$31,500.002nd$10,000.003rd$4,999.004th$3,501.00
- Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
1
(1)
38-8OR: 100
2
(2)
38-8OR:
3
(3)
38-8OR:
4
(4)
38-8OR:
5
(5)
38-8OR: 70
6
(6)
38-8OR:
7
(7)
38-8OR: 80
8
(8)
38-8OR: 96
9
(9)
38-8OR:
11
(11)
38-8OR:
Non-Runners
13
(13)
Beachwalker53
38-8OR: 76
T: Kiaran McLaughlinJ: Irad Ortiz Jr
14
(14)
Oxide35
38-8OR: 91
T: Eddie KenneallyJ: Jose Ortiz
15
(15)
Walk Up Music32
38-8OR: 93
T: Arnaud DelacourJ: Paco Lopez
16
(16)
Caribbean Gold
38-8OR: -
T: Jr Benjamin Perkins,J: Luis Saez
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Proven Strategies (4/7), Divestiture (9/2), Absam (11/2), Militarist (9/1), Intentional Walk (11/1), Fancy Liquor (18/1), Counterstrike (22/1), Fork Union (33/1), Port Hunter (33/1), Aycapote (40/1), Unprecedented (40/1), Light Cruiser (50/1), Oxide (SP), Caribbean Gold (SP), Walk Up Music (SP), Beachwalker (SP)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
17:10 Vincennes
12
(0)
Dede De Montauran
J: A Abrivard
8
(0)
Dayan Winner
J: M Abrivard
10
(0)
Dream Cash
J: J Y Ricart
1
(0)
Dynamite Marceaux
J: A Barrier
11
(0)
Crossfire
J: F Lagadeuc
2
(0)
Crack D'Ariane
J: A Angot
5
(0)
Cathy Du Vivier
J: M Mottier
13
(0)
Braquo
J: A Dabouis
4
(0)
Diamant De Larre
J: Guillaume Martin
9
(0)
Carat Gede
J: D Bonne
6
(0)
Dahlia Du Bon Air
J: A Lamy
3
(0)
Break De Bertrange
J: Mlle Ch Callico
7
(0)
Cutty Sark
J: M Grumetz
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Most Followed