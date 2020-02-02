Next Race Off

Meetings

1
(1)
Kisses For Tizzy10
38-8OR: 71
T: III Joseph Catanese,J: Luca Panici
3
(3)
Special Liaison25
38-8OR: 83
T: David FawkesJ: Joe Bravo
4
(4)
Josefa10
38-8OR: 41
T: Antonio SanoJ: Romero Maragh
5
(5)
Lookn Fine As Wine25
38-8OR: 83BF
T: Domenick SchettinoJ: Paco Lopez
7
(7)
Free Falling
38-8OR:
T: Thomas AlbertraniJ: Edgar Prado
8
(8)
Bunny Princess32
38-8OR: 67
T: Amador SanchezJ: Silvia Zapico
9
(9)
Dreaminofdasies16
38-8OR: 31
T: Alfredo LichoaJ: Santiago Gonzalez
10
(10)
Kayseri67
38-8OR: 80
T: Mark CasseJ: Tyler Gaffalione
11
(11)
Snow And Lillylynn30
38-7OR: 72
T: Antonio SanoJ: Gaddiel Martinez (7)
12
(12)
Powerful Words53
38-7OR: 49
T: Luis DucoJ: Marcos Meneses

Non-Runners

2
(2)
Maricopa32
38-8OR: 71
T: Jose PinchinJ: Irad Ortiz Jr
6
(6)
Crack Of Dawn93
38-8OR: 67
T: Philip SerpeJ: Irad Ortiz Jr
13
(13)
R Calli Kim
38-8OR: -
T: Georgina BaxterJ: Paco Lopez

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Kayseri (15/8), Lookn Fine As Wine (5/2), Special Liaison (9/2), Kisses For Tizzy (5/1), Snow And Lillylynn (10/1), Bunny Princess (10/1), Josefa (14/1), Free Falling (22/1), Powerful Words (50/1), Dreaminofdasies (50/1), Crack Of Dawn (SP), R Calli Kim (SP), Maricopa (SP)

