Next Race Off

Meetings
17:35 Gulfstream Sun 2 February 2020
Scheduled
- Race 1 - Maiden Claiming
- 1m,
- 10 Runners
- Winner$18,270.002nd$5,800.003rd$2,899.004th$2,030.00
- Surface: Turf
1
(1)
38-8OR: 71
3
(3)
38-8OR: 83
5
(5)
38-8OR: 83BF
7
(7)
38-8OR:
8
(8)
38-8OR: 67
9
(9)
38-8OR: 31
11
(11)
38-7OR: 72
12
(12)
38-7OR: 49
Non-Runners
2
(2)
Maricopa32
38-8OR: 71
T: Jose PinchinJ: Irad Ortiz Jr
6
(6)
Crack Of Dawn93
38-8OR: 67
T: Philip SerpeJ: Irad Ortiz Jr
13
(13)
R Calli Kim
38-8OR: -
T: Georgina BaxterJ: Paco Lopez
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Kayseri (15/8), Lookn Fine As Wine (5/2), Special Liaison (9/2), Kisses For Tizzy (5/1), Snow And Lillylynn (10/1), Bunny Princess (10/1), Josefa (14/1), Free Falling (22/1), Powerful Words (50/1), Dreaminofdasies (50/1), Crack Of Dawn (SP), R Calli Kim (SP), Maricopa (SP)
