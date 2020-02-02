Meetings

11:45 Greyville Sun 2 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • Soccer Any15 Pinnacle Stakes
  • 6f 211y, Standard
  • 7 Runners
  • WinnerR82,314.002ndR26,337.003rdR13,178.004thR6,589.005thR3,285.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:11:45:23
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
2
(2)
Greener Pastures337
58-9OR: BFD
12/1
T: Duncan HowellsJ: Thabiso Gumede (9)
3
(3)
Kapen Pride56
69-0OR: C
7/1
T: Dean KannemeyerJ: K De Melo
4
(4)
Q The Music38
79-5OR: CD
6/1
T: Willem NelJ: Warren Kennedy
5
(5)
Born To Perform14
69-1OR: BFCD
4/7
T: Dennis BoschJ: A Marcus
6
(6)
Caliente28
58-8OR: C
8/1
T: Dennis DrierJ: S Veale
7
(7)
High Voltage18
48-4OR:
12/1
T: Duncan HowellsJ: Jason Gates (3)
8
(8)
Leslies Pathtofame21
68-4OR: C
28/1
T: Frank RobinsonJ: Serino Moodley

Non-Runners

1
(1)
Desolate Road42
59-6OR: -
T: Tony RivallandJ: S Randolph

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Born To Perform (4/7), Desolate Road (4/1), Q The Music (6/1), Kapen Pride (7/1), Caliente (8/1), High Voltage (12/1), Greener Pastures (12/1), Leslies Pathtofame (28/1)

