Tomorrow's Racecards
- 12:55Irish Stallion Farms EBF Paddy Mullins Mares Handicap Hurdle (Grade B) (4yo+, 2m 2f, 27 runners)
- 13:25Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 1) (4yo, Class 1, 2m, 10 runners)
- 13:55Chanelle Pharma Novice Hurdle (Grade 1) (5yo+, Class 1, 2m, 7 runners)
- 14:30William Fry Handicap Hurdle (0-150) (Grade B) (4yo+, 3m, 31 runners)
- 15:00Flogas Novice Chase (Grade 1) (5yo+, Class 1, 2m 5f, 7 runners)
- 15:30Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup (Grade 1) (5yo+, Class 1, 3m, 9 runners)
- 16:00Gaelic Plant Hire Leopardstown Handicap Chase (Grade A) (5yo+, 2m 5f, 24 runners)
- 16:35Coolmore N.H. Sires Irish EBF Mares I.N.H. Flat Race (Grade 2) (4yo to 7yo, Class 1, 2m, 11 runners)
- 13:15bet365 Novices' Handicap Chase (5yo+, Class 4, 2m 7f 170y, 9 runners)
- 13:45bet365 Scottish Triumph Hurdle (Listed Juvenile Hurdle) (4yo, Class 1, 1m 7f 124y, 8 runners)
- 14:15bet365 Scottish Supreme Novices' Hurdle (4yo+, Class 2, 1m 7f 124y, 7 runners)
- 14:50bet365 Scottish Stayers Novices' Hurdle (4yo+, Class 2, 2m 7f 180y, 4 runners)
- 15:20Pertemps Network Group Handicap Hurdle (5yo+, Class 2, 3m 2f 26y, 7 runners)
- 15:50bet365 Handicap Chase (5yo+, Class 4, 3m 2f 139y, 5 runners)
- 16:20bet365 Standard Open NH Flat Race (4yo to 6yo, Class 4, 1m 7f 124y, 7 runners)
- 13:35Jurassic Meeting 18th February Novices' Hurdle (4yo+, Class 4, 2m 3f 1y, 9 runners)
- 14:05Come Racing For Free 9th March Handicap Hurdle (4yo+, Class 4, 2m 104y, 7 runners)
- 14:40Richard Williams Memorial Novices' Handicap Chase (5yo+, Class 4, 2m 2f 40y, 12 runners)
- 15:10Ladies Day 2nd April Mares' Novices' Hurdle (NHMOPS Bonus Race) (4yo+, Class 3, 2m 104y, 9 runners)
- 15:40Southwest Racing Club Handicap Chase (5yo+, Class 3, 2m 7f 3y, 10 runners)
- 16:10Cheltenham Preview Evening 6th March Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle (4yo+, Class 5, 2m 3f 1y, 17 runners)
- 16:45Gold Cup Lunch Standard NH Flat Race (Conditionals/Amateurs) (4yo to 6yo, Class 5, 2m 104y, 9 runners)
- 10:00Download The Tabgold Information App Qualified Maiden Plate (3yo+, 5f 103y, 12 runners)
- 10:35Follow Gold Circle On Facebook Maiden Plate (F & M) (3yo+, 6f 211y, 15 runners)
- 11:10Call Telebet Track & Ball Fixed Odds On 031 314 1155 Maiden Plate (3yo+, 6f 211y, 15 runners)
- 11:45Soccer Any15 Pinnacle Stakes (3yo+, 6f 211y, 8 runners)
- 12:20Greyville Convention Centre Mr 69 Handicap (3yo+, 6f 211y, 13 runners)
- 12:55Track & Ball Gaming Mr 69 Handicap (3yo+, 6f 211y, 13 runners)
- 13:30Durban View Restaurant Mr 69 Handicap (3yo+, 1m 1f 208y, 15 runners)
- 14:00Sea Cottage Mr 89 Handicap (3yo+, 7f 210y, 11 runners)
- 14:35Hollywoodbets Bright Future Fm 66 Handicap (F & M) (3yo+, 7f 210y, 15 runners)
- 12:25Prix De L'a.l.a. (prix Raymond Goleo) - Attele (6yo, 1m 5f 92y, 16 runners)
- 13:00Prix Ovide Moulinet - Attele (5yo, 1m 5f 92y, 8 runners)
- 13:35Prix De La Paix (prix De Rouen) - Attele (6yo, 1m 5f 92y, 9 runners)
- 14:15Grand Prix D'afrique - Attele (6yo to 8yo, 1m 6f 36y, 14 runners)
- 14:50Prix De L'amitie (prix De La Marne) - Attele (5yo to 10yo, 1m 5f 92y, 9 runners)
- 15:25Prix De L'ile-de-france - Monte (5yo to 10yo, 1m 2f 178y, 12 runners)
- 16:00Prix Des Rouges Terres - Attele (4yo, 1m 5f 92y, 12 runners)
- 16:35Prix Indienne - Monte (5yo to 6yo, 1m 2f 205y, 8 runners)
- 17:10Prix De Lannemezan - Monte (7yo to 10yo, 1m 6f 36y, 13 runners)
- 10:40De Gourette Price Handicap (3yo, 1m 1f, 9 runners)
- 11:10De Sarrance Award Hurdle (4yo, 2m 1f 87y, 11 runners)
- 11:40Pays Basque Claiming Stakes (5yo+, 1m 1f, 12 runners)
- 12:10Antoine De Palaminy Prize Listed Chase (4yo, 2m 3f 85y, 8 runners)
- 12:43Christian Mahe Award Hurdle (4yo, 2m 1f 87y, 13 runners)
- 13:17Gaston Phoebus Award Chase (5yo+, 2m 7f 79y, 9 runners)
- 13:52Xavier De Chevigny Award Claiming Stakes (5yo+, 1m 1f 207y, 13 runners)
- 14:32Prix Max De Ginestet Price Listed Hurdle (5yo+, 2m 4f 83y, 8 runners)
- 15:07Prix De Borderes Handicap (4yo, 1m 1f 207y, 15 runners)
- 15:42Gaston De Bataille Listed Cross Country Chase (6yo+, 3m 7f 69y, 12 runners)
- 16:17Prix De Lamolere Claiming Stakes (4yo, 1m 1f, 12 runners)
- 16:52Prix De La Ste Des Courses De Mont De Marsan Handicap Hurdle (5yo+, 2m 1f 87y, 12 runners)
