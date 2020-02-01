Next Race Off

15:58 Wetherby Sat 1 February 2020
- Racing TV Open Hunters' Chase (Class 6)
- 3m 45y,
- 5 Runners
- Winner£2,246.002nd£697.003rd£348.004th£174.00
- Surface: Turf
2019 Foxhunters' winner at the Cheltenham Festival who has been beaten only once (in a point) in the past five years. Easy winner of a point last month, on his reappearance. Likely to be too good for this field, despite conceding weight to all.
Second to Sizing John in the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup. Largely disappointing since then, but bounced back with an easy hunter chase win at Warwick (3m, soft) recently. Bit to find now on official ratings, but hard to dismiss with confidence back.
Dual chase winner at around 2m4f (on good/good to soft). Suffered narrow defeat in a match on his recent point-to-point return, but looks well short on class again the two principals here.
Multiple point winner whose sole hunter chase success came at Kelso (2m5½f, good) in May 2018. Couldn't win any of his three points last season, and well held on his recent reappearance in that sphere. Others preferred.
Won two novices' hurdles here (both 2m) when with Mark Walford. Couldn't add to that for Richard Guest, and well held on recent point debut at Sheriff Hutton. Playing for placed money at best.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Hazel Hill (2/5), Minella Rocco (2/1), Craggaknock (25/1), Shantou Prince (40/1), Thyne For Gold (50/1)
Verdict
- Hazel Hill
- Minella Rocco
- Craggaknock
