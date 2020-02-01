Next Race Off

Meetings

15:58 Wetherby Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Racing TV Open Hunters' Chase (Class 6)
  • 3m 45y,
  • 5 Runners
  • Winner£2,246.002nd£697.003rd£348.004th£174.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Hazel Hill20
1212-4OR: 147D
T: Philip RowleyJ: Mr A Edwards

2019 Foxhunters' winner at the Cheltenham Festival who has been beaten only once (in a point) in the past five years. Easy winner of a point last month, on his reappearance. Likely to be too good for this field, despite conceding weight to all.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Minella Roccop,t10
1012-0OR: 137D
T: Jonjo O'NeillJ: Mr Derek O'Connor

Second to Sizing John in the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup. Largely disappointing since then, but bounced back with an easy hunter chase win at Warwick (3m, soft) recently. Bit to find now on official ratings, but hard to dismiss with confidence back.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Thyne For Goldh13
912-0OR: 104
T: R A OwenJ: Mr Fred Timmis (7)

Dual chase winner at around 2m4f (on good/good to soft). Suffered narrow defeat in a match on his recent point-to-point return, but looks well short on class again the two principals here.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Shantou Princet20
1111-12OR: 114D
T: Mrs J W FurnessJ: Mr C J W Furness (7)

Multiple point winner whose sole hunter chase success came at Kelso (2m5½f, good) in May 2018. Couldn't win any of his three points last season, and well held on his recent reappearance in that sphere. Others preferred.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Craggaknock307
911-10OR: 117C
T: S W ByrneJ: Mr J Teal (7)

Won two novices' hurdles here (both 2m) when with Mark Walford. Couldn't add to that for Richard Guest, and well held on recent point debut at Sheriff Hutton. Playing for placed money at best.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Hazel Hill (2/5), Minella Rocco (2/1), Craggaknock (25/1), Shantou Prince (40/1), Thyne For Gold (50/1)

Verdict

There may be five runners, but this looks to be a match between the former Gold Cup runner-up Minella Rocco and HAZEL HILL, and despite conceding 4lb to his chief rival, the latter is preferred due to his consistency. It was heartening to see Jonjo O'Neill's runner back in the winner's enclosure last time, but he now has to back that up, which has proved a problem over recent years. Craggaknock is proven here and may be the one to chase them home.
  1. Hazel Hill
  2. Minella Rocco
  3. Craggaknock
