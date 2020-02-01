Next Race Off

Verdict

Hazel Hill Minella Rocco Craggaknock

There may be five runners, but this looks to be a match between the former Gold Cup runner-upand, and despite conceding 4lb to his chief rival, the latter is preferred due to his consistency. It was heartening to see Jonjo O'Neill's runner back in the winner's enclosure last time, but he now has to back that up, which has proved a problem over recent years.is proven here and may be the one to chase them home.