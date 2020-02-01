Next Race Off

Meetings

15:23 Wetherby Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Follow willhillracing On Twitter Handicap Hurdle (Class 3)
  • 2m 3f 154y,
  • 12 Runners
  • Winner£6,238.002nd£1,832.003rd£916.004th£458.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Khage53
711-12OR: 135
T: H WhittingtonJ: L P Aspell

Very useful novice last season, when he won three times at around 2m. Things haven't gone his way over fences in three attempts this season, so he reverts to the smaller obstacles. If that sparks a revival he'd have a chance from this mark.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Antunes63
611-11OR: 134C
T: D SkeltonJ: Harry Skelton

2-9 over hurdles, including a 10L win here over 2m (good to soft) in October, when 9lb lower. Reported to have hung right and stopped quickly in Listed company at Newbury last time. Acts on soft and could bounce back over this new trip.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Becky The Thatcherp48
711-7OR: 130CD
T: Micky HammondJ: Billy Garritty (5)

Tremendous dual-purpose servant to connections and has won four times in this code from 1m7f-2m6f, including on soft. 2lb higher than her last win at Cartmel last May, but needs to step up significantly on her last couple of efforts.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Mercian Princep,t21
911-7OR: 130CD
T: Miss Amy MurphyJ: Jack Quinlan

7-24 over fences, but remains an eight-race maiden over hurdles. Would be a shoo-in from this mark if reproducing his best chase form, but will need to improve on his recent return to hurdles at Catterick to win here.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Secrete Stream42
1111-7OR: 130CD
T: Ruth JeffersonJ: Jamie Hamilton

Dual winner here, including over C&D and also on soft. Gave 7lb and a beating to Becky The Thatcher at Haydock last season. 1lb higher than that here, but well held in both runs since, so has to prove he retains that ability. Claims if he does.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Demi Sang21
711-5OR: 128
T: B HaslamJ: A P Cawley

Multiple chase winner at up to 2m5f and goes well on soft ground. Well treated from this mark on chase form, but needs to be much better over hurdles than he was at the last meeting here.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Weather Front15
711-4OR: 127
T: Karen McLintockJ: Dale Irving (3)

Multiple Flat winner who is 2-5 over hurdles, boths wins over 2m and on good. Showed he retains ability when 14L fourth at Musselburgh (1m7f, good to soft) recently, after 14-months off. 3lb drop will help, and likely to stay this far. Interesting.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Bhutant24
711-4OR: 127
T: Jonjo O'NeillJ: R P McLernon

Won a maiden hurdle (2m) in Ireland for Joseph O'Brien. Scored at the sixth attempt since joining this trainer at Ludlow (2m5f, soft) in November, when 10lb lower. Went close next time from 5lb lower, but will need to pull out more here.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Fransham21
611-4OR: 127C
T: Mrs P SlyJ: Paul O'Brien (3)

3-10 over hurdles, including a 2m win here (soft) in a 0-130 in November, when 5lb lower. Well held in both starts since and has that to put behind him. May be a bit more improvement to come over this longer trip, so can't rule him out.

Last RunWatch last race
10
Always Resolute189
911-3OR: 126CD
T: Ian WilliamsJ: C J Todd (7)

3-19 over hurdles, including a C&D success (good to soft) last season. Acts on soft. Not seen since a York Flat win (2m) last July, but has a good record when fresh, stable's runners in good form, and stamina no concern. Could go well.

Last RunWatch last race
11
Florrie Boy521
910-12OR: 121D
T: N A Twiston-DaviesJ: Jamie Bargary

Multiple hurdles winner at 2m3f-2m4f, one of them on soft. Only seen three times since 2016 and has again been off since August 2018, wen he was chasing. On a handy mark if ready first time back, so check the market for clues.

Last RunWatch last race
12
Zig Zagp,t21
710-8OR: 117C
T: P A KirbyJ: Sean Quinlan

Dual Flat and triple hurdles winner who arrives on a mark 1lb lower than his last success in this sphere, at Cartmel (2m1f, heavy) last May. Inconsistent since. Has won here (2m), but still a bit to prove over this far.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Antunes (4/1), Florrie Boy (4/1), Mercian Prince (5/1), Zig Zag (8/1), Khage (8/1), Always Resolute (8/1), Fransham (8/1), Weather Front (10/1), Becky The Thatcher (14/1), Bhutan (14/1), Demi Sang (16/1), Secrete Stream (25/1)

Verdict

A very tough race for punters, with numerous possibilities. Those include Florrie Boy returning from an absence, Fransham, Secrete Stream, Khage, Antunes and Bhutan. Always Resolute looks a major player, but the suggestion is WEATHER FRONT, who proved his wellbeing on returning from an absence last time and may still have more to come.
  1. Weather Front
  2. Always Resolute
  3. Fransham
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:49 Penn National
7
(7)
Pennsylvania Steel
J: Julio Hernandez
11/8
3
(3)
Purrs Well
J: Inoel Beato
7/4
8
(8)
Me Darlin Chessie
J: Jacqueline Davis
4/1
4
(4)
Castle Smoke
J: Brittany Scampton
15/2
6
(6)
Senor Ricci
J: Maicol Inirio
14/1
5
(5)
Unsung Hero
J: David Cora
16/1
2
(2)
Where's The Ben's
J: Andrew Wolfsont
33/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby