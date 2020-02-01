Next Race Off

15:23 Wetherby Sat 1 February 2020
- Follow willhillracing On Twitter Handicap Hurdle (Class 3)
- 2m 3f 154y,
- 12 Runners
- Winner£6,238.002nd£1,832.003rd£916.004th£458.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
- Surface: Turf
Very useful novice last season, when he won three times at around 2m. Things haven't gone his way over fences in three attempts this season, so he reverts to the smaller obstacles. If that sparks a revival he'd have a chance from this mark.
2-9 over hurdles, including a 10L win here over 2m (good to soft) in October, when 9lb lower. Reported to have hung right and stopped quickly in Listed company at Newbury last time. Acts on soft and could bounce back over this new trip.
Tremendous dual-purpose servant to connections and has won four times in this code from 1m7f-2m6f, including on soft. 2lb higher than her last win at Cartmel last May, but needs to step up significantly on her last couple of efforts.
7-24 over fences, but remains an eight-race maiden over hurdles. Would be a shoo-in from this mark if reproducing his best chase form, but will need to improve on his recent return to hurdles at Catterick to win here.
Dual winner here, including over C&D and also on soft. Gave 7lb and a beating to Becky The Thatcher at Haydock last season. 1lb higher than that here, but well held in both runs since, so has to prove he retains that ability. Claims if he does.
Multiple chase winner at up to 2m5f and goes well on soft ground. Well treated from this mark on chase form, but needs to be much better over hurdles than he was at the last meeting here.
Multiple Flat winner who is 2-5 over hurdles, boths wins over 2m and on good. Showed he retains ability when 14L fourth at Musselburgh (1m7f, good to soft) recently, after 14-months off. 3lb drop will help, and likely to stay this far. Interesting.
Won a maiden hurdle (2m) in Ireland for Joseph O'Brien. Scored at the sixth attempt since joining this trainer at Ludlow (2m5f, soft) in November, when 10lb lower. Went close next time from 5lb lower, but will need to pull out more here.
3-10 over hurdles, including a 2m win here (soft) in a 0-130 in November, when 5lb lower. Well held in both starts since and has that to put behind him. May be a bit more improvement to come over this longer trip, so can't rule him out.
3-19 over hurdles, including a C&D success (good to soft) last season. Acts on soft. Not seen since a York Flat win (2m) last July, but has a good record when fresh, stable's runners in good form, and stamina no concern. Could go well.
Multiple hurdles winner at 2m3f-2m4f, one of them on soft. Only seen three times since 2016 and has again been off since August 2018, wen he was chasing. On a handy mark if ready first time back, so check the market for clues.
Dual Flat and triple hurdles winner who arrives on a mark 1lb lower than his last success in this sphere, at Cartmel (2m1f, heavy) last May. Inconsistent since. Has won here (2m), but still a bit to prove over this far.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Antunes (4/1), Florrie Boy (4/1), Mercian Prince (5/1), Zig Zag (8/1), Khage (8/1), Always Resolute (8/1), Fransham (8/1), Weather Front (10/1), Becky The Thatcher (14/1), Bhutan (14/1), Demi Sang (16/1), Secrete Stream (25/1)
Verdict
- Weather Front
- Always Resolute
- Fransham
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.