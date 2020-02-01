Next Race Off

14:45 Wetherby Sat 1 February 2020
- William Hill Towton Novices' Chase (Grade 2) (Class 1)
- 3m 45y,
- 6 Runners
- Winner£19,932.002nd£7,480.003rd£3,745.004th£1,866.005th£938.006th£469.00
- Surface: Turf
Triple 2m7½f winner, one of those being over fences. Acts on soft. Below par at this level latest and held third at this level also the time before that, so will need to find some improvement for the fitting of blinkers.
Pulled up on debut for this trainer at Huntingdon, but then won by 12L at Leicester and, after a 10lb rise, won by 10L at Doncaster (3m, good to soft) last time. That looks very good in context and there could be more to come upped in grade.
Useful hurdler who stepped up on his efforts from that sphere when third on his chase debut at Carlisle (2m4f, soft). Improved to win back there (2m5f, heavy) latest. Needs improvement up in grade, and could find it for trainer who won this in 2017.
2-3 over fences, winning his last two over 2m7½f on testing ground at Chepstow, and looking potentially smart in the process. Looks sure to be more to come, and is probably the one to beat.
1-8 over fences and his win was a facile one in a match at Hereford (3m, heavy) in November. Ran well next time over 4m½f at Kelso, at least proving his win was no fluke, but will need improvement to score in this field. Tongue-tied.
Dual hurdles winner who scored on his chase debut at Ffos Las (3m, soft) in November. Looks to be scope for a fair bit more from him, and in very good hands, so no surprise to see him make a big impact upped in grade.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Dominateur (5/2), Boldmere (11/4), Newtide (7/2), Ardlethen (5/1), Chapel Stile (6/1), Just Your Type (20/1)
Verdict
- Boldmere
- Dominateur
- Newtide
