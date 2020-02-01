Next Race Off

Meetings

14:45 Wetherby Sat 1 February 2020

Scheduled
  • William Hill Towton Novices' Chase (Grade 2) (Class 1)
  • 3m 45y,
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner£19,932.002nd£7,480.003rd£3,745.004th£1,866.005th£938.006th£469.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Ardlethenb121
711-0OR: 140D
T: D SkeltonJ: Harry Skelton

Triple 2m7½f winner, one of those being over fences. Acts on soft. Below par at this level latest and held third at this level also the time before that, so will need to find some improvement for the fitting of blinkers.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Boldmere34
711-0OR: 142D
T: Mrs Caroline BaileyJ: James Bowen

Pulled up on debut for this trainer at Huntingdon, but then won by 12L at Leicester and, after a 10lb rise, won by 10L at Doncaster (3m, good to soft) last time. That looks very good in context and there could be more to come upped in grade.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Chapel Stile48
811-0OR: 133D
T: N G RichardsJ: R D Day

Useful hurdler who stepped up on his efforts from that sphere when third on his chase debut at Carlisle (2m4f, soft). Improved to win back there (2m5f, heavy) latest. Needs improvement up in grade, and could find it for trainer who won this in 2017.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Dominateur36
711-0OR: 145D
T: O SherwoodJ: L P Aspell

2-3 over fences, winning his last two over 2m7½f on testing ground at Chepstow, and looking potentially smart in the process. Looks sure to be more to come, and is probably the one to beat.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Just Your Typep,t125
811-0OR: 134D
T: C E LongsdonJ: Aidan Coleman

1-8 over fences and his win was a facile one in a match at Hereford (3m, heavy) in November. Ran well next time over 4m½f at Kelso, at least proving his win was no fluke, but will need improvement to score in this field. Tongue-tied.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Newtide83
711-0OR: 138D
T: K C BaileyJ: David Bass

Dual hurdles winner who scored on his chase debut at Ffos Las (3m, soft) in November. Looks to be scope for a fair bit more from him, and in very good hands, so no surprise to see him make a big impact upped in grade.

Last RunWatch last race

Betting

Forecast

Dominateur (5/2), Boldmere (11/4), Newtide (7/2), Ardlethen (5/1), Chapel Stile (6/1), Just Your Type (20/1)

Verdict

A competitive renewal. Dominateur just about sets the standard with his two Chepstow wins. Me may well prove good enough to take this, but the suggestion is to take him on with the similarly very useful BOLDMERE, who has won twice with plenty to spare himself and looks destined for better things. Chapel Stile will and Newtide both have a bit to find on what they have achieved, but there is plenty of time for that and neither would be shock winners.
  1. Boldmere
  2. Dominateur
  3. Newtide
