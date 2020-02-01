Next Race Off

Meetings

14:12 Wetherby Sat 1 February 2020

  • William Hill Leading Racecourse Bookmaker Novices' Hurdle (Class 4)
  • 2m 5f 56y,
  • 3 Runners
  • Winner£4,224.002nd£1,240.003rd£620.004th£310.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Kalooki24
611-4OR: 140D
T: P J HobbsJ: M G Nolan

Showed promise in bumpers and came good at the second attempt over hurdles, when making most for a 17L success in a Ludlow maiden (2m5f, soft) last month. Should prove very tough to beat despite a penalty.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Lemon T42
711-4OR: 113
T: Ruth JeffersonJ: Jamie Hamilton

Bumper winner at Newcastle last March and has been back there for both hurdles starts so far, winning the latest (2m4½f, soft) comfortably. Should be capable of better up slightly in trip, and will need a fair step up to win this.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Islandray26
610-12OR:
T: R T PhillipsJ: Daniel Hiskett (3)

Took him nine attempts to break his duck in points. Looked potentially useful over hurdles when 11L second at Chepstow (2m3½f, heavy) last time. If he can improve on that, then you couldn't rule him out in receipt of weight.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Kalooki (2/7), Lemon T (9/2), Islandray (7/1)

Verdict

The manner of the Ludlow win by KALOOKI suggests that he has been found a good opportunity to defy his penalty and add to it here. Islandray's more recent hurdles run was the next best form here, and with the potential for me, he may just have the edge of Lemon T for minor honours.
  1. Kalooki
  2. Islandray
  3. Lemon T
