Next Race Off

14:12 Wetherby Sat 1 February 2020
- William Hill Leading Racecourse Bookmaker Novices' Hurdle (Class 4)
- 2m 5f 56y,
- 3 Runners
- Winner£4,224.002nd£1,240.003rd£620.004th£310.00
- Surface: Turf
Showed promise in bumpers and came good at the second attempt over hurdles, when making most for a 17L success in a Ludlow maiden (2m5f, soft) last month. Should prove very tough to beat despite a penalty.
Bumper winner at Newcastle last March and has been back there for both hurdles starts so far, winning the latest (2m4½f, soft) comfortably. Should be capable of better up slightly in trip, and will need a fair step up to win this.
Took him nine attempts to break his duck in points. Looked potentially useful over hurdles when 11L second at Chepstow (2m3½f, heavy) last time. If he can improve on that, then you couldn't rule him out in receipt of weight.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Kalooki (2/7), Lemon T (9/2), Islandray (7/1)
Verdict
- Kalooki
- Islandray
- Lemon T
