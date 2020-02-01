Meetings

17:45 Vincennes Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix De Vitre - Monte
  • 1m 6f 36y, Good
  • 13 Runners
  • Winner€33,390.002nd€10,600.003rd€5,301.004th€3,710.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:17:52:28
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Go To De Houelle25
49-8OR:
6/1
T: F LeblancJ: A Barrier
2
Grande Avenue14
49-8OR:
33/1
T: J DuboisJ: M Abrivard
3
Galloway14
49-8OR:
11/4
T: J M BazireJ: D Thomain
4
Greta Du Chatelet14
49-8OR:
66/1
T: H GillesJ: A Dabouis
5
Glorieuse Du Surf11
49-8OR:
14/1
T: Martial VielJ: Martial Viel
7
Gelinotte Du Rib14
49-8OR:
8/1
T: Joel HallaisJ: J L Cl Dersoir
8
Gloire De Fleury14
49-8OR:
66/1
T: A RigoJ: J Vanmeerbeck
9
Geisha Du Pre12
49-8OR:
40/1
T: Mme E BellerJ: Mme E Le Beller
10
Galaxie D'havane94
49-8OR:
10/1
T: C H ClinJ: A Abrivard
11
Girlikova12
49-8OR:
28/1
T: E AllardJ: M Mottier
12
Galactique Merite65
49-8OR:
12/1
T: J M BazireJ: J Y Ricart
13
Gina De Froulay32
49-8OR:
3/1
T: A DesmottesJ: Guillaume Martin
14
Goforme De Houelle14
49-8OR:
9/2
T: F LeblancJ: A Lamy

Non-Runners

6
Golden Lady14
49-8OR: -
T: F GenceJ: F Gence

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Galloway (11/4), Gina De Froulay (3/1), Goforme De Houelle (9/2), Go To De Houelle (6/1), Gelinotte Du Rib (8/1), Galaxie D'havane (10/1), Galactique Merite (12/1), Glorieuse Du Surf (14/1), Girlikova (28/1), Grande Avenue (33/1), Golden Lady (39/1), Geisha Du Pre (40/1), Gloire De Fleury (66/1), Greta Du Chatelet (66/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

17:10 Vincennes
12
(0)
Dede De Montauran
J: A Abrivard
13/8
8
(0)
Dayan Winner
J: M Abrivard
4/1
10
(0)
Dream Cash
J: J Y Ricart
4/1
1
(0)
Dynamite Marceaux
J: A Barrier
7/1
11
(0)
Crossfire
J: F Lagadeuc
10/1
2
(0)
Crack D'Ariane
J: A Angot
12/1
5
(0)
Cathy Du Vivier
J: M Mottier
14/1
13
(0)
Braquo
J: A Dabouis
20/1
4
(0)
Diamant De Larre
J: Guillaume Martin
20/1
9
(0)
Carat Gede
J: D Bonne
20/1
6
(0)
Dahlia Du Bon Air
J: A Lamy
28/1
3
(0)
Break De Bertrange
J: Mlle Ch Callico
50/1
7
(0)
Cutty Sark
J: M Grumetz
66/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 5h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 44m
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 1h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex