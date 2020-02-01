Meetings

15:25 Vincennes Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix D'avignon - Attele
  • 1m 2f 96y, Good
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner€44,100.002nd€14,000.003rd€7,000.004th€4,901.00
  • Surface: Turf
2
(2)
Go Along12
40-0OR:
22/1
T: P H AllaireJ: A Barrier
3
(3)
Gloria Du Goutier13
40-0OR:
18/1
T: S GuaratoJ: Y Lebourgeois
4
(4)
Golden Renka11
40-0OR:
4/1
T: J M BaudouinJ: E Raffin
5
(5)
Go On Boy123
40-0OR:
11/8
T: R DerieuxJ: R Derieux
6
(6)
Guerilla De Simm20
40-0OR:
50/1
T: P H AllaireJ: D Thomain
7
(7)
Garibaldi20
40-0OR:
3/1
T: J MonclinJ: J Ph Monclin
8
(8)
Gelati Cut20
40-0OR:
6/1
T: R LarueJ: A Abrivard
9
(9)
Galaxie Du Goutier20
40-0OR:
18/1
T: T H DuvaldestinJ: Cl Duvaldestin
10
(10)
Goldy Mary20
40-0OR:
11/1
T: M AbrivardJ: M Abrivard
11
(11)
Glorissima13
40-0OR:
25/1
T: Etienne DuboisJ: Etienne Dubois

Non-Runners

1
(1)
Girolamo13
40-0OR: -
T: S RogerJ: F Ouvrie

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Go On Boy (11/8), Garibaldi (3/1), Girolamo (3/1), Golden Renka (4/1), Gelati Cut (6/1), Goldy Mary (11/1), Galaxie Du Goutier (18/1), Gloria Du Goutier (18/1), Go Along (22/1), Glorissima (25/1), Guerilla De Simm (50/1)

