13:00 Vincennes Sat 1 February 2020

  • Prix Roquepine - Attele
  • 1m 2f 178y, Good
  • 13 Runners
  • Winner€63,000.002nd€20,000.003rd€10,000.004th€7,000.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:13:04:32
1
Habile Gede20
30-0OR:
50/1
T: A PillonJ: D Bonne
2
Herbe Verte15
30-0OR:
33/1
T: S GuaratoJ: M Mottier
3
History Jiel13
30-0OR:
40/1
T: J L DersoirJ: D Thomain
4
Hope On Victory20
30-0OR:
28/1
T: J MonclinJ: J Ph Monclin
5
Harrah Dibah20
30-0OR:
16/1
T: S GuaratoJ: Y Lebourgeois
6
Hirondelle Sibey20
30-0OR:
16/1
T: J M BaudouinJ: E Raffin
7
Hermine Girl20
30-0OR:
50/1
T: S T ProvoostJ: Ch Lebissonnais
8
Heroine Darling6
30-0OR:
6/1
T: K VanderscheldenJ: M Abrivard
9
Harvest Home13
30-0OR:
10/1
T: P H BillardJ: F Nivard
10
Halowie Renardier6
30-0OR:
80/1
T: F PratJ: A Prat
11
Havanaise20
30-0OR:
8/1
T: J B BossuetJ: F p Bossuet
12
Hora Beji20
30-0OR:
16/1
T: D LefaucheuxJ: A Abrivard
13
Havana D'aurcy20
30-0OR:
8/15
T: J M BazireJ: J M Bazire

Havana D'aurcy (8/15), Heroine Darling (6/1), Havanaise (8/1), Harvest Home (10/1), Hora Beji (16/1), Hirondelle Sibey (16/1), Harrah Dibah (16/1), Hope On Victory (28/1), Herbe Verte (33/1), History Jiel (40/1), Hermine Girl (50/1), Habile Gede (50/1), Halowie Renardier (80/1)

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

