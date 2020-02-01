Meetings

12:05 Turffontein Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • WSB Best Odds Always Maiden Plate
  • 1m 209y, Good
  • 12 Runners
  • WinnerR52,194.002ndR18,009.003rdR8,995.004thR4,507.005thR1,795.006thR898.007thR898.008thR898.009thR898.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:12:06:50
1
(13)
Kool Baikal35
49-6OR:
8/1
T: Robbie SageJ: Luke Ferraris
2
(8)
El Romiachi4
49-6OR:
16/1
T: Romeo FrancisJ: Mpumelelo Mjoka
4
(12)
Fast Drawb17
49-6OR:
20/1
T: Corne SpiesJ: Hennie Greyling
5
(17)
Bellagio Kingb19
49-6OR:
20/1
T: Ashley FortuneJ: Calvin Habib
6
(11)
Tyrus Express11
59-6OR:
9/2
T: Paul MatchettJ: Devin Habib
7
(2)
Numerical9
49-6OR:
33/1
T: Mike/adam AzzieJ: Nooresh Juglall
8
(7)
Zombie25
49-6OR:
50/1
T: Corne SpiesJ: Mathew Thackeray
10
(3)
Turf Masterb44
59-6OR:
33/1
T: Heather AdamsonJ: C Maujean
11
(6)
Maroun's Pennyb44
49-6OR:
40/1
T: D Gray St JohnJ: Diego De Gouveia
12
(14)
Master Supreme30
49-6OR:
11/8
T: Candice DawsonJ: R Danielson
13
(1)
Soldiers Song
49-6OR:
11/2
T: Mike/adam AzzieJ: Denis Schwarz
14
(4)
Sun Giant9
59-6OR:
9/1
T: M F De KockJ: Jerome Moutard

Non-Runners

3
(16)
Tyrells Bullet63
49-6OR: -
T: Corne SpiesJ: Deon Sampson
9
(9)
Titan's Crusade23
49-6OR: -
T: Erico VerdoneseJ: R Simons
15
(10)
Red Wolf7
49-6OR: -
T: Corne SpiesJ: Reserve 1
16
(15)
Luke's Legacy9
49-6OR: -
T: Stephen LerenaJ: Reserve 2
17
(5)
Fort Love21
49-6OR: -
T: Grant MarounJ: Reserve 3

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Master Supreme (11/8), Tyrus Express (9/2), Soldiers Song (11/2), Kool Baikal (8/1), Sun Giant (9/1), El Romiachi (16/1), Tyrells Bullet (16/1), Fast Draw (20/1), Bellagio King (20/1), Numerical (33/1), Turf Master (33/1), Titan's Crusade (33/1), Maroun's Penny (40/1), Zombie (50/1), Fort Love (N/A), Luke's Legacy (N/A), Red Wolf (N/A)

Rule 4

Rule 4 applies to all bets - deduction 10p in the pound

