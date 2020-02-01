Meetings
11:20 Turffontein Sat 1 February 2020
1
(7)
49-6OR:
5/1
2
(5)
49-6OR:
9/2
3
(13)
49-6OR: BF
28/1
4
(2)
Get Set11
49-6OR:
9/1
5
(3)
49-6OR:
14/1
6
(6)
69-6OR:
33/1
7
(10)
Elettrab9
49-6OR:
80/1
8
(12)
Kaylexb9
49-6OR:
80/1
9
(11)
49-6OR:
25/1
10
(9)
59-6OR:
66/1
11
(8)
49-6OR:
66/1
12
(4)
Sultanah14
49-6OR:
4/7
13
(1)
49-6OR:
100/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Sultanah (4/7), Milford Sound (9/2), Bella Rosa (5/1), Get Set (9/1), Super Duper (14/1), Bordeaux Beauty (25/1), Guadeloupe (28/1), Sea Like Glass (33/1), Last Cheer (66/1), Heliocentric (66/1), Elettra (80/1), Kaylex (80/1), Undecided (100/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
17:10 Vincennes
12
(0)
Dede De Montauran
J: A Abrivard
8
(0)
Dayan Winner
J: M Abrivard
10
(0)
Dream Cash
J: J Y Ricart
1
(0)
Dynamite Marceaux
J: A Barrier
11
(0)
Crossfire
J: F Lagadeuc
2
(0)
Crack D'Ariane
J: A Angot
5
(0)
Cathy Du Vivier
J: M Mottier
13
(0)
Braquo
J: A Dabouis
4
(0)
Diamant De Larre
J: Guillaume Martin
9
(0)
Carat Gede
J: D Bonne
6
(0)
Dahlia Du Bon Air
J: A Lamy
3
(0)
Break De Bertrange
J: Mlle Ch Callico
7
(0)
Cutty Sark
J: M Grumetz
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Most Followed