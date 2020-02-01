Meetings

10:40 Turffontein Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • World Sports Betting Welcomes You Workriders Maiden Plate
  • 7f 46y, Good
  • 10 Runners
  • WinnerR52,194.002ndR18,009.003rdR8,995.004thR4,507.005thR1,795.006thR898.007thR898.008thR898.009thR898.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
(10)
Viper Jet16
49-6OR:
4/7
T: Sean TarryJ: Daniel Baase
2
(4)
Friends Forever49
49-6OR: BF
6/1
T: Paul PeterJ: Tatenda Musekiwa
3
(7)
Pluviophile35
49-6OR:
4/1
T: Candice DawsonJ: Sam Mosia
4
(3)
Giant's Gardenb14
49-6OR:
50/1
T: Stephen LerenaJ: Martin Mhlongo
5
(8)
Bend The Kneeb30
49-6OR:
150/1
T: D Gray St JohnJ: Sibongo Ngcayechibi
6
(5)
Mr Coolb28
49-6OR:
100/1
T: Gary AlexanderJ: Sabelo Siphika
7
(2)
Hot Gossip39
49-0OR:
4/1
T: David NieuwenhuizenJ: Tshepiso Matsoele
8
(6)
Hot Flush
49-0OR:
18/1
T: Paul PeterJ: Phenisile Mongqawa
9
(9)
Miss Humanity9
49-0OR:
125/1
T: Paul PeterJ: Sizwe Tshobosa
10
(1)
Noele Pag'e
49-0OR:
40/1
T: Paul PeterJ: Wandile Majenge

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Viper Jet (4/7), Pluviophile (4/1), Hot Gossip (4/1), Friends Forever (6/1), Hot Flush (18/1), Noele Pag'e (40/1), Giant's Garden (50/1), Mr Cool (100/1), Miss Humanity (125/1), Bend The Knee (150/1)

