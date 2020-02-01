Meetings
18:15 Tampa Bay Downs Sat 1 February 2020
2
(2)
38-8OR: 54
10/3
3
(3)
One Crazy Rideb113
38-8OR: 35
33/1
4
(4)
White Drillb21
38-8OR: 62BF
4/11
5
(5)
Freddy Sotob116
38-8OR: 45
7/1
6
(6)
No Look Backb21
38-8OR: 48
16/1
Non-Runners
1
(1)
Fed Xman10
38-8OR: 47
T: Baltazar GalvanJ: Leslie Mawing
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
White Drill (4/11), Initforthelove (10/3), Fed Xman (5/1), Freddy Soto (7/1), No Look Back (16/1), One Crazy Ride (33/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
17:10 Vincennes
12
(0)
Dede De Montauran
J: A Abrivard
8
(0)
Dayan Winner
J: M Abrivard
10
(0)
Dream Cash
J: J Y Ricart
1
(0)
Dynamite Marceaux
J: A Barrier
11
(0)
Crossfire
J: F Lagadeuc
2
(0)
Crack D'Ariane
J: A Angot
5
(0)
Cathy Du Vivier
J: M Mottier
13
(0)
Braquo
J: A Dabouis
4
(0)
Diamant De Larre
J: Guillaume Martin
9
(0)
Carat Gede
J: D Bonne
6
(0)
Dahlia Du Bon Air
J: A Lamy
3
(0)
Break De Bertrange
J: Mlle Ch Callico
7
(0)
Cutty Sark
J: M Grumetz
