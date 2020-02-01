Meetings

22:29 Santa Anita Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 5 - Maiden Special Weight
  • 5f 110y, Firm
  • 11 Runners
  • Winner$34,650.002nd$11,000.003rd$5,500.004th$3,850.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:22:42:20
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Woke Up To Aces
38-10OR:
11/2
T: Michael McCarthyJ: Joel Rosario
2
(2)
Majestic Gigib21
38-10OR: 70
7/1
T: H PalmaJ: Mario Gutierrez
3
(3)
Bristol Bayoub34
38-10OR: 85
6/1
T: J ShirreffsJ: Mike Smith
4
(4)
Don't Unzip Meb121
38-10OR: 82
20/1
T: Jonathan WongJ: Edwin Maldonado
5
(5)
Keep It Classy
38-10OR:
50/1
T: Joe HerrickJ: Eswan Flores
7
(7)
Still In Love97
38-10OR: 82
9/1
T: R MandellaJ: Jorge Velez (5)
8
(8)
Shines Her Light120
38-10OR: 76
6/1
T: John SadlerJ: Umberto Rispoli
9
(9)
Moonhall Milly147
38-10OR:
11/4
T: Leonard PowellJ: Flavien Prat
11
(10)
Trueheart
38-10OR:
40/1
T: P EurtonJ: J C Jr Diaz (5)
12
(11)
Danceformunnyb134
38-10OR: 85
10/1
T: R BaltasJ: Drayden Dyke Van
13
(12)
Reducta34
38-10OR: 98
8/1
T: M GlattJ: Rafael Bejarano

Non-Runners

6
(6)
Rocking Redhead
38-10OR: -
T: R BaltasJ: Abel Cedillo
10
(98)
Le Tub126
38-10OR: 93
T: Doug O'NeillJ: SCRATCHED
14
(13)
Rakassah21
38-10OR: 95
T: Philip D AmatoJ: Flavien Prat

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Moonhall Milly (11/4), Rakassah (3/1), Woke Up To Aces (11/2), Shines Her Light (6/1), Bristol Bayou (6/1), Majestic Gigi (7/1), Reducta (8/1), Rocking Redhead (8/1), Still In Love (9/1), Danceformunny (10/1), Don't Unzip Me (20/1), Trueheart (40/1), Keep It Classy (50/1), Le Tub (N/A)

Rule 4

Rule 4 applies to all bets - deduction 10p in the pound

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

17:10 Vincennes
12
(0)
Dede De Montauran
J: A Abrivard
13/8
8
(0)
Dayan Winner
J: M Abrivard
4/1
10
(0)
Dream Cash
J: J Y Ricart
4/1
1
(0)
Dynamite Marceaux
J: A Barrier
7/1
11
(0)
Crossfire
J: F Lagadeuc
10/1
2
(0)
Crack D'Ariane
J: A Angot
12/1
5
(0)
Cathy Du Vivier
J: M Mottier
14/1
13
(0)
Braquo
J: A Dabouis
20/1
4
(0)
Diamant De Larre
J: Guillaume Martin
20/1
9
(0)
Carat Gede
J: D Bonne
20/1
6
(0)
Dahlia Du Bon Air
J: A Lamy
28/1
3
(0)
Break De Bertrange
J: Mlle Ch Callico
50/1
7
(0)
Cutty Sark
J: M Grumetz
66/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 5h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 42m
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 1h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex