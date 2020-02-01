Meetings
21:59 Santa Anita Sat 1 February 2020
1
(1)
38-10OR:
40/1
2
(2)
38-10OR: 97
5/1
3
(3)
Keno'd28
38-10OR: 93
9/1
4
(4)
Koko's Kandyb198
38-10OR: 76
20/1
5
(5)
Rushie98
38-10OR: 83
8/1
6
(6)
38-10OR: 104
4/6
7
(7)
Vasarianob113
38-10OR: 89
9/2
Non-Runners
8
(8)
Doctrinaire27
38-10OR: 79
T: J DesormeauxJ: Donnie Meche
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Divine Armor (4/6), Vasariano (9/2), Kiss Today Goodbye (5/1), Rushie (8/1), Doctrinaire (8/1), Keno'd (9/1), Koko's Kandy (20/1), Paradise Forever (40/1)
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
