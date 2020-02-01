Meetings
20:30 Santa Anita Sat 1 February 2020
1
(1)
Posit27
48-12OR: 94D
20/1
2
(2)
Kalliniki175
48-12OR: 88
20/1
3
(3)
48-10OR: 97D
8/1
4
(4)
Quick128
48-12OR: 83
5/2
5
(5)
48-12OR: 78D
40/1
6
(6)
Tijori57
48-12OR: 91
11/1
7
(7)
Lavender22
48-12OR: 101D
4/1
8
(8)
48-10OR: 104D
6/1
9
(9)
Dearborn71
58-10OR: 91D
4/1
10
(10)
Thriving295
48-12OR: 94D
11/2
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Quick (5/2), Dearborn (4/1), Lavender (4/1), Thriving (11/2), Queen Of The Track (6/1), Rather Nosy (8/1), Tijori (11/1), Posit (20/1), Kalliniki (20/1), Chocolate Speights (40/1)
Next Race Off
17:10 Vincennes
12
(0)
Dede De Montauran
J: A Abrivard
8
(0)
Dayan Winner
J: M Abrivard
10
(0)
Dream Cash
J: J Y Ricart
1
(0)
Dynamite Marceaux
J: A Barrier
11
(0)
Crossfire
J: F Lagadeuc
2
(0)
Crack D'Ariane
J: A Angot
5
(0)
Cathy Du Vivier
J: M Mottier
13
(0)
Braquo
J: A Dabouis
4
(0)
Diamant De Larre
J: Guillaume Martin
9
(0)
Carat Gede
J: D Bonne
6
(0)
Dahlia Du Bon Air
J: A Lamy
3
(0)
Break De Bertrange
J: Mlle Ch Callico
7
(0)
Cutty Sark
J: M Grumetz
