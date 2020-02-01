Meetings

20:30 Santa Anita Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 1 - Allowance Optional Claiming
  • 5f 110y, Firm
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner$35,910.002nd$11,399.003rd$5,700.004th$3,990.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:20:31:36
1
(1)
Posit27
48-12OR: 94D
20/1
T: S CallaghanJ: Mario Gutierrez
2
(2)
Kalliniki175
48-12OR: 88
20/1
T: Philip D AmatoJ: Geovanni Franco
3
(3)
Rather Nosy34
48-10OR: 97D
8/1
T: Jack CaravaJ: Tiago Pereira
4
(4)
Quick128
48-12OR: 83
5/2
T: John SadlerJ: Joel Rosario
5
(5)
Chocolate Speightsb21
48-12OR: 78D
40/1
T: Jonathan WongJ: Edwin Maldonado
6
(6)
Tijori57
48-12OR: 91
11/1
T: S CallaghanJ: Flavien Prat
7
(7)
Lavender22
48-12OR: 101D
4/1
T: Matthew ChewJ: Jose Valdivia Jr
8
(8)
Queen Of The Track28
48-10OR: 104D
6/1
T: J BondeJ: Jorge Velez (5)
9
(9)
Dearborn71
58-10OR: 91D
4/1
T: J BondeJ: Ruben Fuentes
10
(10)
Thriving295
48-12OR: 94D
11/2
T: Jeff MullinsJ: Umberto Rispoli

Betting

Forecast

Quick (5/2), Dearborn (4/1), Lavender (4/1), Thriving (11/2), Queen Of The Track (6/1), Rather Nosy (8/1), Tijori (11/1), Posit (20/1), Kalliniki (20/1), Chocolate Speights (40/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

