00:32 Santa Anita Sun 2 February 2020

  • Race 9 - Allowance Optional Claiming
  • 1m, Firm
  • 11 Runners
  • Winner$35,910.002nd$11,399.003rd$5,700.004th$3,990.00
  • Surface: Turf
Winning time:-Off time:00:42:08
1
(1)
Courteous31
48-10OR: 107BF
3/1
T: R MandellaJ: Abel Cedillo
2
(2)
Prima Valentina31
48-12OR: 94D
16/1
T: George PapaprodromouJ: Mario Gutierrez
4
(4)
Absolutely Perfect111
58-12OR: 98D
9/1
T: Dan BlackerJ: Drayden Dyke Van
5
(5)
Bodhicitta35
48-12OR: 100D
13/8
T: R BaltasJ: Flavien Prat
6
(6)
Sutrob1300
58-12OR: 103
40/1
T: Michael McCarthyJ: J C Jr Diaz (5)
7
(7)
Out Of Balance31
48-12OR: 107
9/2
T: D HofmansJ: Geovanni Franco
8
(8)
Magical Gray28
58-10OR: 104
40/1
T: Victor GarciaJ: Jorge Velez (5)
9
(9)
Peter's Kitten31
58-12OR: 97D
11/2
T: John SadlerJ: Joel Rosario
10
(10)
She's Our Charm167
48-12OR: 99D
10/1
T: R McAnallyJ: Diego Sanchez
11
(11)
Silken Spy28
58-10OR: 95D
22/1
T: J KruljacJ: Mike Smith
12
(12)
Charmingslew212
58-12OR: 94D
50/1
T: Neil FrenchJ: Ruben Fuentes

Non-Runners

3
(3)
Pink Scatillac22
48-12OR: 87
T: M GlattJ: Umberto Rispoli
13
(13)
Desert Oasis188
58-12OR: 102
T: Neil DrysdaleJ: Joel Rosario
14
(14)
Kookie Gal92
48-12OR: 99
T: Peter MillerJ: Abel Cedillo

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Bodhicitta (13/8), Courteous (3/1), Out Of Balance (9/2), Kookie Gal (9/2), Peter's Kitten (11/2), Desert Oasis (6/1), Absolutely Perfect (9/1), She's Our Charm (10/1), Pink Scatillac (15/1), Prima Valentina (16/1), Silken Spy (22/1), Magical Gray (40/1), Sutro (40/1), Charmingslew (50/1)

