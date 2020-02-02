Meetings
00:32 Santa Anita Sun 2 February 2020
1
(1)
48-10OR: 107BF
3/1
2
(2)
48-12OR: 94D
16/1
4
(4)
58-12OR: 98D
9/1
5
(5)
48-12OR: 100D
13/8
6
(6)
Sutrob1300
58-12OR: 103
40/1
7
(7)
48-12OR: 107
9/2
8
(8)
58-10OR: 104
40/1
9
(9)
58-12OR: 97D
11/2
10
(10)
48-12OR: 99D
10/1
11
(11)
58-10OR: 95D
22/1
12
(12)
Charmingslew212
58-12OR: 94D
50/1
Non-Runners
3
(3)
Pink Scatillac22
48-12OR: 87
T: M GlattJ: Umberto Rispoli
13
(13)
Desert Oasis188
58-12OR: 102
T: Neil DrysdaleJ: Joel Rosario
14
(14)
Kookie Gal92
48-12OR: 99
T: Peter MillerJ: Abel Cedillo
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Bodhicitta (13/8), Courteous (3/1), Out Of Balance (9/2), Kookie Gal (9/2), Peter's Kitten (11/2), Desert Oasis (6/1), Absolutely Perfect (9/1), She's Our Charm (10/1), Pink Scatillac (15/1), Prima Valentina (16/1), Silken Spy (22/1), Magical Gray (40/1), Sutro (40/1), Charmingslew (50/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
17:10 Vincennes
12
(0)
Dede De Montauran
J: A Abrivard
8
(0)
Dayan Winner
J: M Abrivard
10
(0)
Dream Cash
J: J Y Ricart
1
(0)
Dynamite Marceaux
J: A Barrier
11
(0)
Crossfire
J: F Lagadeuc
2
(0)
Crack D'Ariane
J: A Angot
5
(0)
Cathy Du Vivier
J: M Mottier
13
(0)
Braquo
J: A Dabouis
4
(0)
Diamant De Larre
J: Guillaume Martin
9
(0)
Carat Gede
J: D Bonne
6
(0)
Dahlia Du Bon Air
J: A Lamy
3
(0)
Break De Bertrange
J: Mlle Ch Callico
7
(0)
Cutty Sark
J: M Grumetz
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Most Followed