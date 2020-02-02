Meetings

00:02 Santa Anita Sun 2 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 8 - Stakes
  • 1m 1f,
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner$126,000.002nd$40,000.003rd$20,001.004th$14,000.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:00:12:09
1
(1)
Roadsterb35
48-10OR: 113D
6/5
T: Bob BaffertJ: Joel Rosario
3
(3)
Restrainedvengence66
58-8OR: 122D
8/1
T: Val BrinkerhoffJ: Abel Cedillo
4
(4)
King Abner35
68-8OR: 119
9/2
T: Philip D AmatoJ: Flavien Prat
5
(5)
Midcourtb135
58-10OR: 115D
2/1
T: J ShirreffsJ: Victor Espinoza
6
(6)
Instagrand31
48-8OR: 105BF
28/1
T: Don ChatlosJ: Umberto Rispoli
7
(7)
California Street31
68-8OR: 112
28/1
T: P GallagherJ: Mike Smith
8
(8)
Two Thirty Five70
68-8OR: 118D
20/1
T: R BaltasJ: Ruben Fuentes
9
(9)
Bold Endeavor28
48-8OR: 100D
40/1
T: George PapaprodromouJ: Mario Gutierrez
10
(10)
Combatantb185
58-8OR: 110D
18/1
T: John SadlerJ: Drayden Dyke Van

Non-Runners

2
(2)
Route Six Six168
58-8OR: 100
T: Brian KorinerJ: Jose Valdivia Jr

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Roadster (6/5), Midcourt (2/1), King Abner (9/2), Restrainedvengence (8/1), Combatant (18/1), Two Thirty Five (20/1), Route Six Six (20/1), Instagrand (28/1), California Street (28/1), Bold Endeavor (40/1)

