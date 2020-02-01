Next Race Off

Verdict

Dublin Four Lisa De Vassy Stick With Bill

Plenty of interest to be found in a complex finale where five of the runners are making their handicap debuts.found Grade 1 company too hot last time but he’s on a reasonable opening mark given his previous novice form.is another who looks to have been dealt a fair mark and is still unexposed but the biggest danger from those making their initial start in a handicap looks to beher yard is in form and a mark of 112 looks lenient.is bang in form and is knocking at the door and this test should suit him ideally after he was just touched off at Kelso last time.