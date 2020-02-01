Next Race Off

Meetings

16:10 Sandown Sat 1 February 2020

Scheduled
  • Heed Your Hunch At Betway Novices' Handicap Hurdle (Class 3)
  • 2m 3f 173y,
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner£6,498.002nd£1,908.003rd£954.004th£477.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Stick With Bill35
611-12OR: 124D
T: H WhittingtonJ: G Sheehan

This is a more realistic level for him having contested the Group Challow Hurdle last time, brushed aside easily. He was useful in bumpers and over hurdles, however, now makes his handicap debut looking reasonably treated off this mark.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Special Acceptance21
711-8OR: 120
T: P R WebberJ: T J O'Brien

Failed to raise a challenge in a Warwick handicap hurdle recently (had a stiff task 5lb out of weights) but has yet to get his head in front. Meets some unexposed and better handicapped types in this; easily passed over.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Dublin Fourt20
611-7OR: 119
T: G McPhersonJ: Kielan Woods

Looks to be going in the right direction over hurdles especially since he was sent into handicaps. Backed up the improvement he'd shown on his handicap debut at Kelso last time (edged out by a useful sort); takes a slight drop in grade.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Equus Dancer36
611-4OR: 116
T: P BowenJ: S Bowen

Useful in bumpers he's gone backwards over hurdles after making a promising start in this sphere. Now makes his handicap debut but will need to settle better and it's not certain that this ground will suit either.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Ambion Hill26
511-4OR: 116
T: C L TizzardJ: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Progressed with every hurdles run; stayed on well last time (well supported) at Chepstow, still showed signs of inexperience. Ought to give a good account although the handicapper hasn't let him in lightly on what he's shown.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Iconic Muddle27
711-3OR: 115
T: G L MooreJ: Joshua Moore

Improving steadily over hurdles and looks to have been brought along with a test such as this in mind going handicapping for the first time. Trip won't be a problem but he does face some other unexposed sorts so may need further progress.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Lisa De Vassy37
511-0OR: 112
T: P F NichollsJ: H Cobden

Dual French Flat winner she produced her best effort last time when second at Wincanton to a decent sort. Appeals as the sort to go on improving especially now that she goes into handicaps for the first time; shortlisted.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Barntownh50
610-13OR: 111D
T: Tim VaughanJ: Alan Johns

Made up for a last hurdle fall at Lingfield by returning there to win a week later highlighting the progress he was making in handicaps. Shaped well last time in a better grade when unsuited by the drop to 2m1f; remains one to be positive about.

Last RunWatch last race
9
On The Quiet26
510-9OR: 107
T: Evan WilliamsJ: Isabel Williams (7)

Bumper winner who has made gradual strides as a hurdler producing a good effort on her handicap debut despite doing too much in the early stages. Failed to complete last time but isn't a lost cause if learning to settle better.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Duarigle711-47/1
T: P HendersonJ: P J Brennan

Betting

Forecast

Iconic Muddle (11/4), Stick With Bill (10/3), Ambion Hill (5/1), Lisa De Vassy (13/2), Dublin Four (13/2), Barntown (7/1), On The Quiet (12/1), Special Acceptance (14/1), Equus Dancer (20/1)

Verdict

Plenty of interest to be found in a complex finale where five of the runners are making their handicap debuts. Stick With Bill found Grade 1 company too hot last time but he’s on a reasonable opening mark given his previous novice form. Iconic Muddle is another who looks to have been dealt a fair mark and is still unexposed but the biggest danger from those making their initial start in a handicap looks to be Lisa De Vassy her yard is in form and a mark of 112 looks lenient. DUBLIN FOUR is bang in form and is knocking at the door and this test should suit him ideally after he was just touched off at Kelso last time.
  1. Dublin Four
  2. Lisa De Vassy
  3. Stick With Bill
