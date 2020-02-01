Next Race Off

Meetings

15:35 Sandown Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Betway Masters Handicap Chase (Class 2)
  • 3m 37y,
  • 12 Runners
  • Winner£27,855.002nd£8,271.003rd£4,136.004th£2,061.005th£1,035.006th£522.007th£261.008th£126.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Crievehill42
811-12OR: 154C
T: N A Twiston-DaviesJ: Sam Twiston-Davies

Started the season well with wins at Wetherby and Haydock before coming back down to earth at Ascot last time. The mark he ran off there (155) looks rather harsh and he's only eased 1lb; something to prove right now.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Dragon D'Estruvalp24
711-5OR: 147
T: N J HendersonJ: D A Jacob

Proved better than ever when winning at Ludlow last time appreciating the refitted cheekpieces and the slightly easier grade. Travelled well but has been given a 7lb rise for that win so he'll need to improve again.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Mister Malarkyp42
711-5OR: 147D
T: C L TizzardJ: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Looked a good prospect in his novice chase season winning three times at up to Grade 2 level. One respectable effort to his name this year but that separates two poor efforts; headgear failed to work as well last time, something to prove.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Royal Vacationp14
1011-3OR: 145D
T: C L TizzardJ: P J Brennan

Hard sort to predict running well in the Badger Ales Trophy in November before not going a yard at Taunton last time in a race he won the previous year. Slipping down towards his last wining mark but hard to rely on.

Last RunWatch last race
5
As De Meep128
1011-1OR: 143BFC
T: P F NichollsJ: H Cobden

Smart handicapper a few years ago but lightly-raced since his last win in October 2017 off a 2lb higher mark. Shaped as if retaining all his old ability when returning from a long absence in November; trip too short last time, this more suitable.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Ami Desboist20
1011-0OR: 142D
T: G McPhersonJ: Kielan Woods

Consistent sort in handicap chases including in this last year when just touched off by Classic Ben; 10lb higher now though. Returned to form after a break when second at Kelso last time; no surprise to see him go well.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Le Rocher28
1010-12OR: 140
T: Nick WilliamsJ: David Noonan

Smart hurdler (Grade 1 winner) who started his career over fences winning his first three starts. Failed to win in any sphere since then although he did come close last time when just touched off at Wincanton; stamina could be an issue.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Deise Aba31
710-7OR: 135D
T: P J HobbsJ: T J O'Brien

Opened his chasing account in a match at Catterick last time building on a promising effort at Ascot the time before. Still has some questions to answer over his jumping but unexposed and must be respected given a test that should suit.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Cloudy Glen7
710-4OR: 132
T: Miss V WilliamsJ: Charlie Deutsch

Took a dislike to the change of tactics at Cheltenham last week (held up, ran out at the first), sure to revert to front running here. Prior to that mishap had posted some decent chasing efforts; remains of interest but handle with care.

Last RunWatch last race
10
Diable De Sivolav135
710-4OR: 132
T: G L MooreJ: Joshua Moore

0-10 over fences and 1-21 overall he's clearly hard to win with despite producing some decent efforts of late. Third last time out at Newbury he wasn't seen to best effect but isn't one to be making excuses for.

Last RunWatch last race
11
Classic Benp33
710-3OR: 131CD
T: Stuart EdmundsJ: C Gethings

Well backed when narrowly taking this race last year he's only 1lb higher having only run three time since. Ran respectably at Haydock last time and looked to be working his way back to top form; another bold bid is to be expected.

Last RunWatch last race
12
Cap Du Nord9
710-0OR: 125C
T: Christian WilliamsJ: Jack Tudor (5)

Scored a quickfire hat-trick early last year over fences but all over shorter trips than this. Resumed winning ways at Fakenham last time (strong in the betting); yet to prove he really stays this trip and 3lb out of the weights.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Classic Ben610-106/1
T: Stuart EdmundsJ: C Gethings

Betting

Forecast

Classic Ben (9/2), Cloudy Glen (13/2), Dragon D'Estruval (7/1), Deise Aba (8/1), As De Mee (8/1), Mister Malarky (8/1), Diable De Sivola (9/1), Le Rocher (10/1), Crievehill (12/1), Ami Desbois (14/1), Cap Du Nord (14/1), Royal Vacation (20/1)

Verdict

Like the other handicaps on the card this won’t be easy to win but last year’s winner CLASSIC BEN looks a sound choice to hold onto his crown and defeat his old rival Ami Desbois once more both of those runners giving notice they were ready to win last time. Dragon D’Estruval came good at Ludlow last time and he’ll be in the mix despite a 7lb rise which looks rather harsh. If Cloudy Glen could be trusted not to repeat his Cheltenham antics he’s a useful sort at his best and he’ll handle the mud. As De Mee will enjoy this trip better and this dual course winner could be galvanised by the application of first-time cheekpieces.
  1. Classic Ben
  2. Ami Desbois
  3. As De Mee
