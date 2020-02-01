Next Race Off

15:35 Sandown Sat 1 February 2020
- Betway Masters Handicap Chase (Class 2)
- 3m 37y,
- 12 Runners
- Winner£27,855.002nd£8,271.003rd£4,136.004th£2,061.005th£1,035.006th£522.007th£261.008th£126.00
- Surface: Turf
Started the season well with wins at Wetherby and Haydock before coming back down to earth at Ascot last time. The mark he ran off there (155) looks rather harsh and he's only eased 1lb; something to prove right now.
Proved better than ever when winning at Ludlow last time appreciating the refitted cheekpieces and the slightly easier grade. Travelled well but has been given a 7lb rise for that win so he'll need to improve again.
Looked a good prospect in his novice chase season winning three times at up to Grade 2 level. One respectable effort to his name this year but that separates two poor efforts; headgear failed to work as well last time, something to prove.
Hard sort to predict running well in the Badger Ales Trophy in November before not going a yard at Taunton last time in a race he won the previous year. Slipping down towards his last wining mark but hard to rely on.
Smart handicapper a few years ago but lightly-raced since his last win in October 2017 off a 2lb higher mark. Shaped as if retaining all his old ability when returning from a long absence in November; trip too short last time, this more suitable.
Consistent sort in handicap chases including in this last year when just touched off by Classic Ben; 10lb higher now though. Returned to form after a break when second at Kelso last time; no surprise to see him go well.
Smart hurdler (Grade 1 winner) who started his career over fences winning his first three starts. Failed to win in any sphere since then although he did come close last time when just touched off at Wincanton; stamina could be an issue.
Opened his chasing account in a match at Catterick last time building on a promising effort at Ascot the time before. Still has some questions to answer over his jumping but unexposed and must be respected given a test that should suit.
Took a dislike to the change of tactics at Cheltenham last week (held up, ran out at the first), sure to revert to front running here. Prior to that mishap had posted some decent chasing efforts; remains of interest but handle with care.
0-10 over fences and 1-21 overall he's clearly hard to win with despite producing some decent efforts of late. Third last time out at Newbury he wasn't seen to best effect but isn't one to be making excuses for.
Well backed when narrowly taking this race last year he's only 1lb higher having only run three time since. Ran respectably at Haydock last time and looked to be working his way back to top form; another bold bid is to be expected.
Scored a quickfire hat-trick early last year over fences but all over shorter trips than this. Resumed winning ways at Fakenham last time (strong in the betting); yet to prove he really stays this trip and 3lb out of the weights.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Classic Ben
|6
|10-10
|6/1
|T: Stuart EdmundsJ: C Gethings
Betting
Forecast
Classic Ben (9/2), Cloudy Glen (13/2), Dragon D'Estruval (7/1), Deise Aba (8/1), As De Mee (8/1), Mister Malarky (8/1), Diable De Sivola (9/1), Le Rocher (10/1), Crievehill (12/1), Ami Desbois (14/1), Cap Du Nord (14/1), Royal Vacation (20/1)
Verdict
- Classic Ben
- Ami Desbois
- As De Mee
