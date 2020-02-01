Next Race Off

15:00 Sandown Sat 1 February 2020
- Betway Heroes Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) (Class 1)
- 2m 7f 98y,
- 17 Runners
- Winner£56,270.002nd£21,200.003rd£10,610.004th£5,300.005th£2,660.006th£1,330.007th£660.008th£340.00
- Surface: Turf
Tongue-tie on for the first-time as he makes just his second appearance in a handicap although it's hard to say he's really firing at the moment. Travelled well at Ascot in his last start but failed to deliver what he promised; others appeal more.
Progressed well in novice hurdles this year and produced a career-best performance when landing a gamble at Haydock in November. Up 10lb for that win he fell early when last seen; still on a competitive mark, likely to be involved.
Ended last season with an Exeter win capitalising on a drop in grade to score by 8L. Plenty to like about his reappearance run at Chepstow when making his handicap debut; stiff test at this trip will see him in a good light.
Returned to the form of his progressive 2017/18 novice campaign when showing the benefit of a prep run to take a top-class Cheltenham handicap. Still relatively unexposed he was raised just 4lb for that last win; definite contender.
Useful sort over hurdles winning twice as a novice and showing this season that he's more than capable of picking up a good staying handicap. Unlucky not to do last time when failing to get the run of the race; compensation awaits.
Dual novice hurdle winner over staying trips he was far from disgraced on his handicap debut only going down narrowly in a gruelling contest to a tough and game rival. Up 4lb for that run he's still got more to offer; can't be ignored in this.
Improved over hurdles after a wind op taking a Plumpton handicap in testing conditions over 2n4f. Far from in the same form last time when disappointing at Newbury in quicker conditions; will enjoy the return to a softer surface.
Mixed fortunes over fences facilitated a return to hurdles without his usual headgear last time producing a career-best over timber. Switch to forcing tactics appeared to suit but up 10lb and it won't be easy to dominate a big-field here.
Bumper/hurdles winner who looks to be gradually working his way back to form having run too freely on his reappearance. Ran his best race in a handicap last time with the first-time hood making a difference; returns from a win op.
Consistent performer when with Alistair Ralph; showed improved form on his second start for this yard at Hereford winning by 12L. Seen to best advantage that day and a 10lb rise gives him a stiffer task in a better race.
Becoming hard to win with having not been successful since November 2017 and was well below form last time finding very little when asked for his effort. Cheekpieces now added to his usual tongue-tie; others preferred.
Took back-to-back novice hurdles last year but his progress in handicaps has been rather slow. Shaped well last time out when third at Huntingdon, didn't quite get the run of the race; can jump left which is a worry around here.
Useful chaser when trained in France and made the most of an easy opportunity to open his GB hurdles account on his stable debut. Given some stiffer tasks since then he ran well last time but doesn't look particularly well handicapped.
Completed a hat-trick over hurdles in 2018 before having wind surgery and being sent over fences. Never really took to the bigger obstacles; went much better returned to hurdles last time only gave best to an unexposed sort; up 2lb, progress needed.
2m course winner who relished a return to softer conditions last time when winning a Taunton handicap taking advantage of a drop in the weights. Suited by the way that race developed a 5lb rise demands more in a better race.
Progressing nicely over hurdles he improved to win on his handicap debut over C&D last time handling the testing conditions well. This will be his stiffest test yet but he's still unexposed and nicely weighted despite a 6lb rise; more to come.
Useful in the past he's developed a reputation as one not to rely on and appears on the downgrade. Didn't run too badly when last seen at Auteuil (runner-up) but hard to see him being good enough to get involved in this.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Lord Napier
|6
|10-8
|8/1
|T: P BowenJ: S Bowen
Betting
Forecast
Ask Ben (11/2), Ask Dillon (13/2), Golan Fortune (7/1), Bold Plan (7/1), Big Shark (8/1), Go Whatever (10/1), Limited Reserve (11/1), Remastered (11/1), Dan McGrue (12/1), Echiquier (14/1), Grand Morning (14/1), Coole Cody (20/1), Broughtons Admiral (20/1), Agrapart (20/1), West To The Bridge (25/1), Captain Tommy (28/1), Clondaw Cian (50/1)
Verdict
- Ask Ben
- Golan Fortune
- Go Whatever
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.