Next Race Off

Meetings

15:00 Sandown Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Betway Heroes Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) (Class 1)
  • 2m 7f 98y,
  • 17 Runners
  • Winner£56,270.002nd£21,200.003rd£10,610.004th£5,300.005th£2,660.006th£1,330.007th£660.008th£340.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
Extra PlacesSKY BET PAYING 5 PLACES INSTEAD OF 4Check out the latest prices
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Agrapartt142
911-12OR: 150
T: Nick WilliamsJ: Chester Williams (5)

Tongue-tie on for the first-time as he makes just his second appearance in a handicap although it's hard to say he's really firing at the moment. Travelled well at Ascot in his last start but failed to deliver what he promised; others appeal more.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Bold Plan14
611-2OR: 140BF
T: Evan WilliamsJ: Adam Wedge

Progressed well in novice hurdles this year and produced a career-best performance when landing a gamble at Haydock in November. Up 10lb for that win he fell early when last seen; still on a competitive mark, likely to be involved.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Ask Dillon36
711-1OR: 139
T: F O'BrienJ: P J Brennan

Ended last season with an Exeter win capitalising on a drop in grade to score by 8L. Plenty to like about his reappearance run at Chepstow when making his handicap debut; stiff test at this trip will see him in a good light.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Golan Fortunep77
811-1OR: 139C
T: P W MiddletonJ: Mr Thomas M O'Brien (5)

Returned to the form of his progressive 2017/18 novice campaign when showing the benefit of a prep run to take a top-class Cheltenham handicap. Still relatively unexposed he was raised just 4lb for that last win; definite contender.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Ask Ben50
711-0OR: 138BF
T: G McPhersonJ: Kielan Woods

Useful sort over hurdles winning twice as a novice and showing this season that he's more than capable of picking up a good staying handicap. Unlucky not to do last time when failing to get the run of the race; compensation awaits.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Big Shark42
610-13OR: 137BFD
T: P J HobbsJ: T J O'Brien

Dual novice hurdle winner over staying trips he was far from disgraced on his handicap debut only going down narrowly in a gruelling contest to a tough and game rival. Up 4lb for that run he's still got more to offer; can't be ignored in this.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Dan McGruet63
810-13OR: 137
T: P F NichollsJ: H Cobden

Improved over hurdles after a wind op taking a Plumpton handicap in testing conditions over 2n4f. Far from in the same form last time when disappointing at Newbury in quicker conditions; will enjoy the return to a softer surface.

Last RunWatch last race
8
West To The Bridge21
710-9OR: 133
T: D SkeltonJ: William Marshall (7)

Mixed fortunes over fences facilitated a return to hurdles without his usual headgear last time producing a career-best over timber. Switch to forcing tactics appeared to suit but up 10lb and it won't be easy to dominate a big-field here.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Remasteredh,t56
710-9OR: 133BFWS
T: D PipeJ: T Scudamore

Bumper/hurdles winner who looks to be gradually working his way back to form having run too freely on his reappearance. Ran his best race in a handicap last time with the first-time hood making a difference; returns from a win op.

Last RunWatch last race
10
Broughtons Admiralb29
610-7OR: 131
T: Dr R D P NewlandJ: Sam Twiston-Davies

Consistent performer when with Alistair Ralph; showed improved form on his second start for this yard at Hereford winning by 12L. Seen to best advantage that day and a 10lb rise gives him a stiffer task in a better race.

Last RunWatch last race
11
Coole Codyp1,t42
910-7OR: 131
T: M BlakeJ: Nick Scholfield

Becoming hard to win with having not been successful since November 2017 and was well below form last time finding very little when asked for his effort. Cheekpieces now added to his usual tongue-tie; others preferred.

Last RunWatch last race
12
Captain Tommyb8
610-5OR: 129
T: H WhittingtonJ: G Sheehan

Took back-to-back novice hurdles last year but his progress in handicaps has been rather slow. Shaped well last time out when third at Huntingdon, didn't quite get the run of the race; can jump left which is a worry around here.

Last RunWatch last race
13
Echiquier21
610-4OR: 128D
T: N A Twiston-DaviesJ: Thomas Bellamy

Useful chaser when trained in France and made the most of an easy opportunity to open his GB hurdles account on his stable debut. Given some stiffer tasks since then he ran well last time but doesn't look particularly well handicapped.

Last RunWatch last race
14
Grand Morningt30
810-3OR: 127
T: Miss Lucinda V RussellJ: D R Fox

Completed a hat-trick over hurdles in 2018 before having wind surgery and being sent over fences. Never really took to the bigger obstacles; went much better returned to hurdles last time only gave best to an unexposed sort; up 2lb, progress needed.

Last RunWatch last race
15
Limited Reserve14
810-3OR: 127C
T: Christian WilliamsJ: Jack Tudor (5)

2m course winner who relished a return to softer conditions last time when winning a Taunton handicap taking advantage of a drop in the weights. Suited by the way that race developed a 5lb rise demands more in a better race.

Last RunWatch last race
16
Go Whatever56
610-1OR: 125CD
T: C GordonJ: J E Moore

Progressing nicely over hurdles he improved to win on his handicap debut over C&D last time handling the testing conditions well. This will be his stiffest test yet but he's still unexposed and nicely weighted despite a 6lb rise; more to come.

Last RunWatch last race
17
Clondaw Cianp137
1010-1OR: 125
T: Mrs S LeechJ: C Gethings

Useful in the past he's developed a reputation as one not to rely on and appears on the downgrade. Didn't run too badly when last seen at Auteuil (runner-up) but hard to see him being good enough to get involved in this.

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Lord Napier610-88/1
T: P BowenJ: S Bowen

Betting

Forecast

Ask Ben (11/2), Ask Dillon (13/2), Golan Fortune (7/1), Bold Plan (7/1), Big Shark (8/1), Go Whatever (10/1), Limited Reserve (11/1), Remastered (11/1), Dan McGrue (12/1), Echiquier (14/1), Grand Morning (14/1), Coole Cody (20/1), Broughtons Admiral (20/1), Agrapart (20/1), West To The Bridge (25/1), Captain Tommy (28/1), Clondaw Cian (50/1)

Verdict

A very competitive and high-end handicap and a case can be made for quite a few but it’s ASK BEN who gets the overall vote. Still unexposed he looks sure to relish this test having been a little unfortunate at Cheltenham last time. Golan Fortune is sure to be amongst the leading fancies following his decent win last time out and he’s only 2lb higher than when second in this in 2018. Bold Plan and Great Shark are another pair that have already made their mark this season and can’t be dismissed easily. Ask Dillon ought to enjoy this test whilst Go Whatever looks dangerous having already won over C&D and despite a 6lb rise for that win it’s doubtful if the handicapper has him in his grasp yet.
  1. Ask Ben
  2. Golan Fortune
  3. Go Whatever
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:49 Penn National
7
(7)
Pennsylvania Steel
J: Julio Hernandez
11/8
3
(3)
Purrs Well
J: Inoel Beato
7/4
8
(8)
Me Darlin Chessie
J: Jacqueline Davis
4/1
4
(4)
Castle Smoke
J: Brittany Scampton
15/2
6
(6)
Senor Ricci
J: Maicol Inirio
14/1
5
(5)
Unsung Hero
J: David Cora
16/1
2
(2)
Where's The Ben's
J: Andrew Wolfsont
33/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby