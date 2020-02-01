Next Race Off

Verdict

Vision Des Flos Laurina Good Boy Bobby

Willie Mullins took this in 2015 with a mare (Gitane Du Berlais) making use of the 7lb sex allowance and he bids to repeat the trick with. A very smart hurdler the sharp trip may have caught her out last time but she was reported to have bled and made a series of novicey mistakes; she’ll need to be at her best to win this.is a consistent sort but may be found wanting at this level whilstfaces a much stiffer test than an amble around Leicester he got last time.needs to improve on what he’s done so far over fences but he has the potential to do so and is given a sporting vote, given he was a smart hurdler.