Next Race Off

14:25 Sandown Sat 1 February 2020

Scheduled
  • Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase (Grade 1) (Class 1)
  • 2m 4f 10y,
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner£31,322.002nd£11,754.003rd£5,885.004th£2,932.005th£1,474.006th£737.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Champagne Platinum17
611-4OR: 135
T: N J HendersonJ: B J Geraghty

Won two of his three novice hurdles but hasn't so far looked as though he' taken to chasing. Looked rather half-hearted on both occasions and given a tough this time; would be a surprise to see him take this.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Good Boy Bobbyh49
711-4OR: 146D
T: N A Twiston-DaviesJ: Sam Twiston-Davies

Useful bumper/novice hurdler who has matched that form over fences winning easily at Wetherby when given an easy opportunity. Runner-up on his other two chasing starts with the form of his last run (franked by the winner) putting him in the mix here.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Grand Sancyh36
611-4OR: 152
T: P F NichollsJ: H Cobden

Smart hurdler who has yet to win over fences but hasn't been disgraced on either start considering the hot company. Finished with running left last time over 2m so this extra 4f should suit; needs to brush up his jumping a little.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Itchy Feet35
611-4OR: 150D
T: Olly MurphyJ: G Sheehan

1-1 over fences having landed a weak Leicester novice (beat two rivals) having made a low-key return over hurdles prior to that. Has some smart form over timber and looks as though he could make a better chaser; will need to make further progress.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Midnight Shadow31
711-4OR: 148D
T: Mrs S J SmithJ: Danny Cook

Useful hurdler who confirmed his previous promise over fences when fortune favoured him in the Grade 2 Dipper novices' at Cheltenham. Will need some more luck to go his way to land this but should make his presence felt.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Vision Des Flost15
711-4OR: 150
T: C L TizzardJ: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Like a few in this his hurdling form was smart and his second attempt at chasing has shown him in a much better light. Fifth on his penultimate start he ran out a comfortable winner of a match last time; jumps well and has more to come.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Laurina37
710-11OR: BFCD
T: W P MullinsJ: Nico de Boinville

Prolific winning hurdler (6-9) at a very smart level she appears equally home over fences impressing on her debut at Gowran Park (2m4f, heavy). Well below that level last time in a Grade 1 (pulled up, reportedly bled); worth another chance.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Defi Du Seuil611-47/2
T: P J HobbsJ: B J Geraghty

Betting

Forecast

Laurina (7/4), Good Boy Bobby (7/2), Itchy Feet (6/1), Grand Sancy (13/2), Midnight Shadow (8/1), Vision Des Flos (9/1), Champagne Platinum (33/1)

Verdict

Willie Mullins took this in 2015 with a mare (Gitane Du Berlais) making use of the 7lb sex allowance and he bids to repeat the trick with Laurina. A very smart hurdler the sharp trip may have caught her out last time but she was reported to have bled and made a series of novicey mistakes; she’ll need to be at her best to win this. Good Boy Bobby is a consistent sort but may be found wanting at this level whilst Itchy Feet faces a much stiffer test than an amble around Leicester he got last time. VISION DES FLOS needs to improve on what he’s done so far over fences but he has the potential to do so and is given a sporting vote, given he was a smart hurdler.
  1. Vision Des Flos
  2. Laurina
  3. Good Boy Bobby
