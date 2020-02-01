Next Race Off

14:25 Sandown Sat 1 February 2020
- Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase (Grade 1) (Class 1)
- 2m 4f 10y,
- 7 Runners
- Winner£31,322.002nd£11,754.003rd£5,885.004th£2,932.005th£1,474.006th£737.00
- Surface: Turf
Won two of his three novice hurdles but hasn't so far looked as though he' taken to chasing. Looked rather half-hearted on both occasions and given a tough this time; would be a surprise to see him take this.
Useful bumper/novice hurdler who has matched that form over fences winning easily at Wetherby when given an easy opportunity. Runner-up on his other two chasing starts with the form of his last run (franked by the winner) putting him in the mix here.
Smart hurdler who has yet to win over fences but hasn't been disgraced on either start considering the hot company. Finished with running left last time over 2m so this extra 4f should suit; needs to brush up his jumping a little.
1-1 over fences having landed a weak Leicester novice (beat two rivals) having made a low-key return over hurdles prior to that. Has some smart form over timber and looks as though he could make a better chaser; will need to make further progress.
Useful hurdler who confirmed his previous promise over fences when fortune favoured him in the Grade 2 Dipper novices' at Cheltenham. Will need some more luck to go his way to land this but should make his presence felt.
Like a few in this his hurdling form was smart and his second attempt at chasing has shown him in a much better light. Fifth on his penultimate start he ran out a comfortable winner of a match last time; jumps well and has more to come.
Prolific winning hurdler (6-9) at a very smart level she appears equally home over fences impressing on her debut at Gowran Park (2m4f, heavy). Well below that level last time in a Grade 1 (pulled up, reportedly bled); worth another chance.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Defi Du Seuil
|6
|11-4
|7/2
|T: P J HobbsJ: B J Geraghty
Betting
Forecast
Laurina (7/4), Good Boy Bobby (7/2), Itchy Feet (6/1), Grand Sancy (13/2), Midnight Shadow (8/1), Vision Des Flos (9/1), Champagne Platinum (33/1)
Verdict
- Vision Des Flos
- Laurina
- Good Boy Bobby
