Next Race Off

13:50 Sandown Sat 1 February 2020
- Betway Contenders Hurdle (Listed) (Class 1)
- 1m 7f 216y,
- 5 Runners
- Winner£17,085.002nd£6,411.003rd£3,210.004th£1,599.005th£804.006th£402.00
- Surface: Turf
Has run some of his bet races around here (triple course winner) and wasn't disgraced under a big weight when third in the Imperial Cup. Made use of a good opportunity at the weights to win at Cheltenham last time; tough to beat despite a penalty.
Consistent hurdler who is capable of some smart form just below the top level. A Cheltenham winner in October making the most of his experience in the conditions he's run well enough in two starts there since; stiff task at the weights.
Bumper winner at Market Rasen in November on his third start in that sphere he was found out by the rise in grade last time out. Now makes his hurdling debut and given a very difficult task pitched in at the deep end; best watched.
Won his maiden over C&D on his first GB performing in the style of a good horse. Returned to the same C&D for his first run back from 13 months off and ran a cracker in testing conditions; plenty more to come and looks the main danger.
French Flat and hurdles winner who was running a big race in Listed company at Wetherby on her GB/stable debut when unseating two out. That performance despite the mishap marked her down as useful; owners retained rider prefers Call Me Lord.
Betting
Forecast
Call Me Lord (2/3), Eldorado Allen (9/4), Quel Destin (13/2), Zambella (20/1), Benson (100/1)
Verdict
- Call Me Lord
- Eldorado Allen
- Zambella
