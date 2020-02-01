Next Race Off

Meetings

13:50 Sandown Sat 1 February 2020

  • Betway Contenders Hurdle (Listed) (Class 1)
  • 1m 7f 216y,
  • 5 Runners
  • Winner£17,085.002nd£6,411.003rd£3,210.004th£1,599.005th£804.006th£402.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Call Me Lord49
711-6OR: 160CD
T: N J HendersonJ: D A Jacob

Has run some of his bet races around here (triple course winner) and wasn't disgraced under a big weight when third in the Imperial Cup. Made use of a good opportunity at the weights to win at Cheltenham last time; tough to beat despite a penalty.

2
Quel Destin31
511-3OR: 150D
T: P F NichollsJ: H Cobden

Consistent hurdler who is capable of some smart form just below the top level. A Cheltenham winner in October making the most of his experience in the conditions he's run well enough in two starts there since; stiff task at the weights.

3
Benson43
511-0OR:
T: Dr R D P NewlandJ: S Bowen

Bumper winner at Market Rasen in November on his third start in that sphere he was found out by the rise in grade last time out. Now makes his hurdling debut and given a very difficult task pitched in at the deep end; best watched.

4
Eldorado Allen28
611-0OR: 152CD
T: C L TizzardJ: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Won his maiden over C&D on his first GB performing in the style of a good horse. Returned to the same C&D for his first run back from 13 months off and ran a cracker in testing conditions; plenty more to come and looks the main danger.

5
Zambella91
510-7OR: 139
T: N A Twiston-DaviesJ: Sam Twiston-Davies

French Flat and hurdles winner who was running a big race in Listed company at Wetherby on her GB/stable debut when unseating two out. That performance despite the mishap marked her down as useful; owners retained rider prefers Call Me Lord.

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Buveur D'Air811-61/5
T: N J HendersonJ: B J Geraghty

Betting

Forecast

Call Me Lord (2/3), Eldorado Allen (9/4), Quel Destin (13/2), Zambella (20/1), Benson (100/1)

Verdict

No Buveur D’Air for Nicky Henderson this year in a race his charge has won three times in a row but he saddles an able deputy in CALL ME LORD. He’s not quite in the same class as his stablemate but he won a Grade 2 hurdle last time out and his course record of 11213 shows how much he loves Sandown. Eldorado Allen can’t be ignored after his tremendous handicap debut here last time but he may be found wanting in terms of experience. Quel Destin has been exposed the last twice and it may well be that Zambella is a bigger threat to the big two running in the same ownership as the suggestion. She looked useful at Wetherby and deserves a chance to make amends.
  1. Call Me Lord
  2. Eldorado Allen
  3. Zambella
