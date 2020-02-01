Next Race Off

Verdict

Call Me Lord Eldorado Allen Zambella

No Buveur D’Air for Nicky Henderson this year in a race his charge has won three times in a row but he saddles an able deputy in. He’s not quite in the same class as his stablemate but he won a Grade 2 hurdle last time out and his course record of 11213 shows how much he loves Sandown.can’t be ignored after his tremendous handicap debut here last time but he may be found wanting in terms of experience.has been exposed the last twice and it may well be thatis a bigger threat to the big two running in the same ownership as the suggestion. She looked useful at Wetherby and deserves a chance to make amends.