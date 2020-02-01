Next Race Off

Meetings

13:15 Sandown Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Betway Casino Handicap Chase (Class 2)
  • 1m 7f 119y,
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner£18,768.002nd£5,544.003rd£2,772.004th£1,386.005th£693.006th£348.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Dolost56
711-12OR: 157CD
T: P F NichollsJ: H Cobden

Winner of this last year off an 8lb lower mark he was predictably outclassed in the Grade 1 Tingle Creek last time. Better judged on his good second in the Haldon Gold Cup off this mark; strong traveller, fair chance of repeating last year's win.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Caid Du Linp,t36
811-2OR: 147D
T: Dr R D P NewlandJ: Sam Twiston-Davies

Struggled in high-end handicaps of late but bounced back to his best at Ludlow in December when eased slightly in grade. Faced a stiff task last time in Grade 2 company and likely to find this tough; never won off a mark this high.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Diakalib401
1110-12OR: 143D
T: G L MooreJ: Joshua Moore

Smart hurdler who has taken well to fences for this yard winning his first three starts over the larger obstacles in novice company. Found out in much better company the last twice, now returns to handicaps off a reasonable mark; front-runner.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Joke Dancer14
710-10OR: 141D
T: Mrs S J SmithJ: Danny Cook

Put an inauspicious start over fences behind him when winning his next two starts in handicap chases. Looked to be progressing well until disappointing last time in a Grade 2 chase (race may have come too soon), also jumped right, doubts remain.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Delire D'Estruvalb28
710-9OR: 140CD
T: B PaulingJ: D A Jacob

Useful chaser whose return to form last time tied in with that of his yard when a good second (narrowly beaten) over C&D. Nudged up 4lb for that run he should cope with the rise, already a C&D winner he's a major player in this.

Last RunWatch last race
6
First Flow42
810-9OR: 140BFD
T: K C BaileyJ: Chester Williams (5)

Yard appear to be emerging from a quiet spell with this one expected to emphasise the return to form having already shown some useful form over fences. Followed up an easy Hereford win with a sound third at Ascot last time; sure to progress.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Dolos611-74/1
T: P F NichollsJ: H Cobden

Betting

Forecast

First Flow (7/4), Dolos (3/1), Delire D'Estruval (4/1), Joke Dancer (5/1), Caid Du Lin (10/1), Diakali (14/1)

Verdict

A typical Sandown handicap where it would be easy to make a case for all six of the runners but DELIRE D'ESTRUVAL has a good record here over fences and a repeat of his last performance over C&D would be good enough to win this. Last year’s winner Dolos can’t be written off easily as he handles the ground although his mark may just anchor him this time. With Caid Du Lin and Diakali both having a little to find at this level it looks as though First Flow will be the main danger. He ran better than his finishing position at Ascot last time and the terrain will hold no fears for him.
  1. Delire D'Estruval
  2. First Flow
  3. Dolos
