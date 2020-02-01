13:15 Sandown Sat 1 February 2020
- Betway Casino Handicap Chase (Class 2)
- 1m 7f 119y,
- 6 Runners
- Winner£18,768.002nd£5,544.003rd£2,772.004th£1,386.005th£693.006th£348.00
- Surface: Turf
Winner of this last year off an 8lb lower mark he was predictably outclassed in the Grade 1 Tingle Creek last time. Better judged on his good second in the Haldon Gold Cup off this mark; strong traveller, fair chance of repeating last year's win.
Struggled in high-end handicaps of late but bounced back to his best at Ludlow in December when eased slightly in grade. Faced a stiff task last time in Grade 2 company and likely to find this tough; never won off a mark this high.
Smart hurdler who has taken well to fences for this yard winning his first three starts over the larger obstacles in novice company. Found out in much better company the last twice, now returns to handicaps off a reasonable mark; front-runner.
Put an inauspicious start over fences behind him when winning his next two starts in handicap chases. Looked to be progressing well until disappointing last time in a Grade 2 chase (race may have come too soon), also jumped right, doubts remain.
Useful chaser whose return to form last time tied in with that of his yard when a good second (narrowly beaten) over C&D. Nudged up 4lb for that run he should cope with the rise, already a C&D winner he's a major player in this.
Yard appear to be emerging from a quiet spell with this one expected to emphasise the return to form having already shown some useful form over fences. Followed up an easy Hereford win with a sound third at Ascot last time; sure to progress.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Dolos
|6
|11-7
|4/1
|T: P F NichollsJ: H Cobden
Betting
Forecast
First Flow (7/4), Dolos (3/1), Delire D'Estruval (4/1), Joke Dancer (5/1), Caid Du Lin (10/1), Diakali (14/1)
Verdict
- Delire D'Estruval
- First Flow
- Dolos
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.